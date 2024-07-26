Polyphonic Spree’s latest album is headed to a planetarium near you

The Polyphonic Spree’s new album Salvage Enterprise was released in late 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last year, as the Polyphonic Spree was unveiling its latest studio album, Salvage Enterprise, there was, of course, a live performance to mark the occasion.

However, at the time, the Spree’s chief architect, Tim DeLaughter, hinted at more to come — the possibility that fans would be able to, almost literally, immerse themselves in the music.

The possibility has become reality. Atmosphere, a new film designed for planetariums, will debut in September in Denton. The film will bring the latest Polyphonic Spree album, Salvage Enterprise, to life.

“We’re doing a planetarium experience, where we’re in the process of making a film with various animators from all over that are animating songs with live action [footage] on some [songs], and we’re creating a planetarium experience,” DeLaughter told me in late 2023. “We will be touring the record in this film in planetariums across the U.S. We’ll start here regionally, starting with the first one in Denton … then we’ll open it up to like 10 more [planetariums], and keep that moving.”

Atmosphere will take over Denton’s Sky Theatre Planetarium, beginning Sept. 13 and running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through mid-November. Tickets range in price from $49.95 for VIP seating to $39.95 for adult general admission to $19.95 for children ages 6-13. You can find more details here.

Lest anyone expect a surprise Spree pop-up at the premiere of Atmosphere, temper your expectations: The band will be winding down a West Coast run the first weekend of screenings.

“We’re really excited about it,” DeLaughter said in 2023. “It’s gonna be pretty awesome.”

“Atmosphere: A Polyphonic Spree Immersive Experience” at Sky Theatre Planetarium, Denton. Sept. 13-Nov. 17. Tickets are $19.95-$49.95.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).