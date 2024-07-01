PHOTOS: Alt-rock legends Modest Mouse & Pixies transcend expectations in Dallas

Modest Mouse bandleader Isaac Brock performs for the packed Dallas crowd at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There may have been an excessive heat warning in Dallas on Thursday, but that didn’t stop North Texas music fans from showing up to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory and rocking out with legendary bands Pixies and Modest Mouse, whose 2024 North American tour is supported by Cat Power.

The sea of fans reflected the way that people from all walks of life can come together to support music that moves them. From old-school hippies to pastel goth Gen Z kids and beyond, everywhere you looked there were smiling faces singing along to “Float On” by Modest Mouse or “Here Comes Your Man” by Pixies.

Leaving the show filled with satisfaction, events like these are an easy reminder to go see your favorite bands when they come through town if you can. The greats can’t live forever, and neither can you.

Modest Mouse setlist 6/27/24:

The Stars Are Projectors A Different City Black Cadillacs Fire It Up Never Ending Math Equation We Are Between We’re Lucky Dashboard Satin in a Coffin Bukowski A Forest – The Cure cover The World at Large Float On Tiny Cities Made of Ashes Styrofoam Boots/It’s All Nice on Ice, Alright

Pixies setlist 6/27/24:

Cecilia Ann – The Surftones cover U-Mass Wave of Mutilation Isla de Encanta Head On – The Jesus and Mary Chain cover Planet of Sound Vegas Suite Velouria The Happening Gouge Away Subbacultcha Hey Mr. Grieves Cactus Caribou Monkey Gone to Heaven All Over the World Is She Weird Debaser In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) – Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover Death Horizon Here Comes Your Man Motorway to Roswell Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf) Where Is My Mind? Winterlong – Neil Young cover

Modest Mouse sounded as magnificent as ever during the scorcher in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Russell Higbee on bass, delivering the sonic tones integral to the Modest Mouse sound. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Getting to finally witness this legendary band was a treat to cherish. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The heat didn’t stop the crowd from showing up in the sun to catch Modest Mouse in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Simon O’Connor on stage as part of Modest Mouse. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Isaac Brock shows no signs of slowing down during Modest Mouse’s summer tour with Pixies. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Damon Cox started playing drums with Modest Mouse in 2023 after founding drummer Jeremiah Green passed away in 2022 from cancer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s easy to forget the troubles of the outside world when we all float on alright inside a Modest Mouse show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Pixies frontman Black Francis gave the crowd something to shout about as the band played many hits from their catalogue. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The light show with the Pixies’ set was finely tuned to move seamlessly through the setlist at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music fans sang along to in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The new Pixies bassist is Emma Richardson, formerly of Band of Skulls. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Original Pixies drummer David Lovering left it all on stage in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Original Pixies member Joey Santiago holding it down in the Dallas heat. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Not sure if the Dallas crowd was ready for their faces to be rocked off, but by the end of the night they may have needed some help finding their minds. Photo: Jessica Waffles

