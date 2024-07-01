PHOTOS: Alt-rock legends Modest Mouse & Pixies transcend expectations in Dallas

There may have been an excessive heat warning in Dallas on Thursday, but that didn’t stop North Texas music fans from showing up to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory and rocking out with legendary bands Pixies and Modest Mouse, whose 2024 North American tour is supported by Cat Power.
The sea of fans reflected the way that people from all walks of life can come together to support music that moves them. From old-school hippies to pastel goth Gen Z kids and beyond, everywhere you looked there were smiling faces singing along to “Float On” by Modest Mouse or “Here Comes Your Man” by Pixies.
Leaving the show filled with satisfaction, events like these are an easy reminder to go see your favorite bands when they come through town if you can. The greats can’t live forever, and neither can you.
Modest Mouse setlist 6/27/24:
The Stars Are Projectors
A Different City
Black Cadillacs
Fire It Up
Never Ending Math Equation
We Are Between
We’re Lucky
Dashboard
Satin in a Coffin
Bukowski
A Forest – The Cure cover
The World at Large
Float On
Tiny Cities Made of Ashes
Styrofoam Boots/It’s All Nice on Ice, Alright
Pixies setlist 6/27/24:
Cecilia Ann – The Surftones cover
U-Mass
Wave of Mutilation
Isla de Encanta
Head On – The Jesus and Mary Chain cover
Planet of Sound
Vegas Suite
Velouria
The Happening
Gouge Away
Subbacultcha
Hey
Mr. Grieves
Cactus
Caribou
Monkey Gone to Heaven
All Over the World
Is She Weird
Debaser
In Heaven (Lady in the Radiator Song) – Peter Ivers & David Lynch cover
Death Horizon
Here Comes Your Man
Motorway to Roswell
Wave of Mutilation (UK Surf)
Where Is My Mind?
Winterlong – Neil Young cover
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.