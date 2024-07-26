Jason Isbell & Adeem the Artist deliver powerfully cathartic performances at Majestic Theatre

There was a remarkable lightness in Jason Isbell presence on stage at the sold-out Majestic Theatre show in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

If you haven’t heard of Jason Isbell by now, it might be time to do a deep dive into this prolific storyteller’s discography. Isbell’s music often explores themes of personal struggle, redemption, and Southern life, resonating deeply with a wide audience. He’s earned six Grammy Awards since 2016, including Best Americana Album for his 2023 album Weathervanes and Best American Roots Song for “Cast Iron Skillet,” a song he performed for a KXT Live Session last year.

While his painfully raw lyrics often strike melancholy chords in the heart, his demeanor at Majestic Theatre on Wednesday night seemed strong and self-assured. North Carolina musician Adeem the Artist opened the show in Dallas, setting the tone for a night of heart-wrenching alt-country anthems and deep cuts.

There is a cathartic element to getting to witness these artists, as tears stream down more than one face in the crowd while music heals the hearts in a room. Not only does the casual concert-goer have a chance to hear a widely-revered artist live, but the broken souls have a place to congregate where music breaks us away from the outside world – even if just for a couple of hours.

Catch Jason Isbell on tour through the end of the year (including 8 nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium) with various artists including Zach Bryan, Alejandra Escovedo, S.G. Goodman and more throughout the US and Europe. Find shows for Adeem the Artist on tour through Fall.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s stage setup gleamed spectacularly at the Majestic Theatre. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sadler Vaden on guitar as part of the 400 Unit. Photo: Jessica Waffles

In the moment with Sadler Vaden (left), Anna Butterss (center) and Jason Isbell (right) at Majestic Theatre in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Derry DeBorja played a master keys setup plus accordion on Wednesday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A powerful set list from Jason Isbell included several certified bangers from his 2023 Grammy-winning album Weathervanes. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Anna Butterss from Australia on upright bass with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Watching Jason Isbell play a solo is like hearing a man’s diary entry. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Adeem the Artist brought vulnerable and defiant songs to the forefront, setting the tone for the night at Majestic Theatre in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Adeem the Artist’s 12-track 2024 album Anniversary dropped in May. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Adeem the Artist’s energetic performance is a joy to watch on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Denton multi-instrumentalist (and recent addition to the 400 Unit) Will Johnson’s set list from the Majestic Theatre show pays tribute to the late North Texas writer Zac Crain.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.