Jason Isbell & Adeem the Artist deliver powerfully cathartic performances at Majestic Theatre

If you haven’t heard of Jason Isbell by now, it might be time to do a deep dive into this prolific storyteller’s discography. Isbell’s music often explores themes of personal struggle, redemption, and Southern life, resonating deeply with a wide audience. He’s earned six Grammy Awards since 2016, including Best Americana Album for his 2023 album Weathervanes and Best American Roots Song for “Cast Iron Skillet,” a song he performed for a KXT Live Session last year.
While his painfully raw lyrics often strike melancholy chords in the heart, his demeanor at Majestic Theatre on Wednesday night seemed strong and self-assured. North Carolina musician Adeem the Artist opened the show in Dallas, setting the tone for a night of heart-wrenching alt-country anthems and deep cuts.
There is a cathartic element to getting to witness these artists, as tears stream down more than one face in the crowd while music heals the hearts in a room. Not only does the casual concert-goer have a chance to hear a widely-revered artist live, but the broken souls have a place to congregate where music breaks us away from the outside world – even if just for a couple of hours.
Catch Jason Isbell on tour through the end of the year (including 8 nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium) with various artists including Zach Bryan, Alejandra Escovedo, S.G. Goodman and more throughout the US and Europe. Find shows for Adeem the Artist on tour through Fall.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
