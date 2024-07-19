Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

The AT&T Performing Arts Center turns 15 years old this fall, and to mark the occasion, the venue is offering North Texas a gift in the form of free concerts.

The 15th anniversary Community Concert Series kicks off Oct. 4 at Strauss Square, just outside the Winspear Opera House, with Arlington native and Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton performing.

Guyton’s star continues its rapid ascent — she recently released a new track, “Woman,” co-written in part with another fast-rising North Texas-rooted musician, Tayla Parx. The music was her first release since her 2022 breakout LP Remember Her Name.

Other free events to celebrate:

Oct. 5, the Latinidad Festival will spread across Strauss Square and Sammons Park

Oct. 18, Gangstagrass, a bluegrass/hip-hop fusion group, will perform at Strauss Square

Nov. 9, Brass and Jazz in the Park at the Mattie Nash and Myrtle Davis Park in West Dallas

Dec. 7, Reliant Lights Your Holidays event in Sammons Park.



Each event will be free to attend, although RSVPs are required.

“Since opening in October 2009, the Center has become a world-renowned performing arts center, an incubator for new works and great culture, and a flourishing cornerstone of the Dallas Arts District,” said Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, in a statement. “Thanks to our stewardship of the Center’s iconic city-owned buildings, they remain a source of pride for the citizens of Dallas — an investment still generating returns and providing a diverse range of entertainment for North Texas.”

Given the turbulence of the last five years, for the performing arts broadly and North Texas venues particularly, the buildings comprising the AT&T Performing Arts Center making it to the 15-year milestone is notable — an accomplishment the Center’s leadership does not appear to be taking for granted.

“The AT&T Performing Arts Center is proud to have been part of this vibrant cultural community for the past 15 years,” Tranquada said in a statement. “Our vision today: Shaping the stage for Dallas to thrive. We appreciate the generous support of our corporate sponsors, foundations, donors, community and city partners, dedicated staff and volunteers. And of course, we’re most grateful for the support of patrons … We look forward to entertaining, educating and inspiring all of you for decades to come.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.