T Bone Burnett Photo: Dan Winters

Fort Worth-raised producer and singer-songwriter T Bone Burnett will return to his old stomping grounds for his first musical appearance in North Texas in 16 years this fall.



The 76-year-old Grammy winner is touring the country behind his recently released solo album, The Other Side, his first proper solo LP in nearly 20 years. The tour kicks off Sept. 7 in Berkley, California, and will wind down in November with a trio of dates in Texas, including a Nov. 14 stop at the Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff.

Tickets for that concert will go on sale Friday, July 19.

Burnett will be joined by a trio — Dennis Crouch, Colin Linden and David Mansfield — for what’s being billed in press materials as “an evening of songs from T Bone’s critically acclaimed new album, The Other Side, as well as selections spanning his entire career.”

Of The Other Side, KXT said upon its release: “This 12-track collection is, surprisingly, a foray into the 76-year-old’s more accessible side — Burnett’s eclectic solo catalog is defiantly original, and often challenging — leaning hard into his folk, country, and pop sensibilities.

“The cumulative effect helps listeners understand precisely why such diverse artists as Bob Dylan, Taylor Swift and Cassandra Wilson have sought his guidance as a producer — he has a gift for conjuring a vivid mood, blending tasteful instrumentation and luminous melody.”

The November concert will mark Burnett’s first musical performance in North Texas since he joined Robert Plant and Alison Krauss as a guitarist during a 2008 stop at the then-Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie. Although the Missouri-born artist has been scarce on local stages, he’s kept exceedingly busy in the interim, producing a whole host of projects.

T Bone Burnett at Kessler Theater, Dallas. 8 p.m. Nov. 14. Tickets are $48-$704.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).