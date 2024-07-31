Dallas singer Ricki Derek mines rock, pop classics on first album in 12 years

Ricki Derek Photo: Jay Simon

Dallas singer Ricki Derek is no stranger to a throwback sensibility.

After all, this is a man whose fruitful career sprang, in part, from an affinity for Frank Sinatra.

But for his first full-length album in 12 years, Derek is taking less of a black-tie and Vegas approach, and more of an MTV angle. The recently released Reprised finds Derek tackling the genres of rock and pop music, which he fell for first, as he explained to KXT in 2023.

“As a kid, you go through all the phases,” Derek told KXT during a 2023 conversation. “I wouldn’t say I was a kid walking around in the suit and listening to Sinatra, but I enjoyed it. I kind of went through my phases of, you know, digging rock and punk and all that stuff. I always dug that stuff.

“Then, as I got a little bit older — I mean, I wasn’t that old when I started doing it, but just singing in bands and stuff, and I realized: That’s what I liked to sing. As much as I liked rocking out and everything, [Sinatra’s music] really felt right.”

So, consider Reprised less of a curveball from Derek than a renewed appreciation of his pre-crooner days. He tackles staples of the 1980s (the Thompson Twins’ “Hold Me Now,” the Go-Gos’ “Our Lips Are Sealed”) as well as the 1990s (the Lemonheads’ “It’s a Shame About Ray,” Blind Melon’s “No Rain”) with a smattering of early 2000s as well (Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good”) with the same polished skill he brings to the Great American Songbook.

He’ll celebrate the vinyl release of Reprised on Aug. 22 at Fort Worth’s Scat Jazz Lounge with a performance pulling from the new record.

Ricki Derek Reprised vinyl release party at Scat Jazz Lounge, Fort Worth. 8 p.m. Aug. 22. Tickets are $25-$30.

