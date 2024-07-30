Dallas rapper 91′ Thompson puts a fresh spin on country music with “Time Machine”

91′ Thompson Photo: Courtesy 91′ Thompson

As 2024 unfolds, Texas-rooted artists continue to redefine what country music can and could sound like.

There is Beyonce’s paradigm-shifting Cowboy Carter, and we’ve mentioned Cleburne’s Angel White as someone who is approaching the genre from his own angle, and then of course, there’s the Grapevine-raised Post Malone, who is putting his own stamp on country music with his forthcoming F-1 Trillion, due out Aug. 16.

Add to this list of forward-thinking Texans the Dallas-based 91’ Thompson, whose latest single, “Time Machine,” fuses hip-hop and country in fascinating fashion.

91’ Thompson describes the track in press materials: “The song reflects on the desire for a fresh start in life or the longing to revisit past memories, particularly the best moments,” he said in a statement. “The lyrics convey a sense of nostalgia and a wish to relive cherished experiences … the mention of thanking and praising a higher power suggests a spiritual aspect to finding solace or understanding in life’s journey, despite its challenges.”

“Time Machine” is indeed a touch melancholy, but it’s fleeting — the thrill comes in hearing country flourishes recontextualized in a hip-hop setting.

That sort of dynamic blend will be brought to Deep Ellum next month, as 91’ Thompson is scheduled to perform on a bill featuring other North Texas hip-hop and soul notables — Swayze Beats, Loners Club, Justin King and Collective Thought — at Club Dada on Aug. 9.

91’ Thompson at Club Dada, Dallas. 7 p.m. Aug. 9. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).