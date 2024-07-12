Americana dreaming: Dutch artist Jana Mila sells out her American debut show in Dallas

Jana Mila’s live American debut show was sold-out at Sweet Tooth Hotel in downtown Dallas, TX. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Imagine you’re a 25 year-old songwriter from Amsterdam, you record a 10-track album in Nashville, and you get signed by New West Records. And last night, you sold out your American debut show in Texas.

For Dutch artist Jana Mila, this dream is a reality.

“I feel like in this album, I grew up writing these songs,” Mila said in an on-stage Q&A with KXT DJ La Bell before the set. “Then each song is like a trip down memory lane almost, where I just see myself as Iike, my younger sister who I’m looking at. And who is kind of evolving into an adult. You know, I think I’m an adult now [laughs]. It’s still scary. And tonight I’m going to play some of the songs that are very dear to me, that I wrote when I was 16. Next week it’s going to be 10 years ago.”

Mila’s forthcoming album Chameleon drops on August 30, but last night’s KXT Showcase at Sweet Tooth Hotel gave listeners a chance to snag vinyls and CDs before anyone else in the nation.

Informally called indie Americana pop, Mila’s music is soft and deep, with lyrics that resonate from one word to the next alongside nimble melodies that carry you into her heart. La Bell cited in the Q&A that her critics are calling her style Laurel Canyon folk music – the “music mecca” made famous by legends like Joni Mitchell, The Doors and Buffalo Springfield.

“That’s insane because I’ve been listening, and I’ve been playing American music since I was young, and now I get to play it in front of people in America. Which is great,” Mila said earnestly on stage. “My parents used to have a very big record collection with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Joni Mitchell and James Taylor, which are all great names. They also listened to jazz music, but that was never something that came to mind for me to listen to. Because I really like the storytelling. And I think that it’s very great to have those big inspirations in my description. Because that’s what I’ve been listening to for a long time.”

Fun fact: Jana Mila revealed on stage that the first song she ever learned on guitar was "Lightning Bolt" by Jake Bugg, which garnered some cheers from several people in the audience at Sweet Tooth Hotel.

Fun fact: Jana Mila revealed on stage that the first song she ever learned on guitar was “Lightning Bolt” by Jake Bugg, which garnered some cheers from several people in the audience at Sweet Tooth Hotel.

KXT DJ Lesley James opened up the show at Sweet Tooth Hotel. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Specialty cocktails at the Sweet Tooth Hotel bar were named after original songs by Jan Mila. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT Midday Morning DJ La Bell interviewed Jana Mila (pronounced Yah-nuh MEE-lah) on stage before the set in Dallas, TX.Photo: Jessica Waffles

I think it’s very vulnerable even to start writing music and then performing to other people,” Mila said on stage with La Bell. “That was the first step.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

“This whole place, it feels like I’m in Alice in Wonderland,” Jana Mila laughed on stage during her interview with La Bell. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jana Mila’s full album Chameleon drops everywhere August 30 Photo: Jessica Waffles

Gerry Vandermooren on guitar with Jana Mila. Photo: Jessica Waffles

This supportive music fan celebrated a birthday at Jana Mila’s sold-out American debut show in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There’s a softness in Jana Mila’s stage presence that encourages deeper connection to her music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mid-day KXT deejay La Bell [left], KXT Program Director and early morning DJ Benji McPhail [center], and long-standing KXT Member Susan Carson [right]. morning Photo: Jessica Waffles

“The album is a conversation with myself, a way of getting to know myself better. There are little fears woven into every lyric, but there’s also advice to myself,” Mila says in the New West Records press release. “I’m writing to find a part of myself that has some wisdom.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Going to Texas? Don’t forget your boots. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Matthijs van Duijvenbode aka Dove on keys with Jana Mila. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Three out of five songs from Chameleon’s A Side are currently released, with seven more songs dropping in the album. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Arlo Hewitt [left] and their parent (and KXT Member of 7 years) Keith Hewitt [right] got to take home Jana Mila’s set list after the sold-out show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jana Mila signed vinyls and met with fans in the Sweet Tooth Hotel lobby after the set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

