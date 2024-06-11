PHOTOS: First Fridays provides free music in Deep Ellum every month this Summer

Ellen Once Again at First Fridays in Deep Ellum featuring Ellen Hinton (center), Josh Willis (left) and Felix Beto Tellez (right). Photo: Jessica Waffles

First Fridays in Deep Ellum are held the first Friday of every month, thanks to organizers the Deep Ellum Foundation. The events celebrate Deep Ellum culture, art, music, food, shopping, and history. Free live music is hosted at the Plaza on 2647 Main Street, suitable for all ages.

Last Friday, local sunshine soul artist Ellen Once Again was the featured music artist, while spoken word artist Derrick Walker closed out the event with a couple jams with the band. The collection of highly skilled musicians painted a portrait of the vibrant local scene North Texas gets to enjoy in our own front yard.

The event hosted a raffle to give away tickets to shows at Deep Ellum Art Company, as well as passes to Fair Park’s Juneteenth Festival of Service event June 15.

The next two events scheduled this Summer are July 5 with Loyal Sally, and August 2 with Cayuga All-Stars.

Check out a video reel of Ellen Once Again from this event on the KXT Instagram Page.

Handouts at First Fridays include a map and information about local Deep Ellum businesses to visit. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ellen Once Again kept the vibe high at First Fridays in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wayside Motel frontman and aspiring tattoo artist Cable Danielle made an appearance at First Fridays. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Summertime fun in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ellen Once Again. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music lovers singing along to “Killing Me Softly with His Song” wih Ellen Once Again. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The summer lineup for First Fridays in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The beautiful architecture on Main Street in Deep Ellum can be missed if you walk by too fast. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Josh Willis. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Ellen Once Again sang happy birthday to someone from the crowd on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Linda Lloyd at the outdoor market available for guests to support local visual artists. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Poet Derrick Walker performed closing out the day at First Fridays in Deep Ellum. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The joy of music enriches the lives of everyone, especially children. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

