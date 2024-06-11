PHOTOS: First Fridays provides free music in Deep Ellum every month this Summer

First Fridays in Deep Ellum are held the first Friday of every month, thanks to organizers the Deep Ellum Foundation. The events celebrate Deep Ellum culture, art, music, food, shopping, and history. Free live music is hosted at the Plaza on 2647 Main Street, suitable for all ages.
Last Friday, local sunshine soul artist Ellen Once Again was the featured music artist, while spoken word artist Derrick Walker closed out the event with a couple jams with the band. The collection of highly skilled musicians painted a portrait of the vibrant local scene North Texas gets to enjoy in our own front yard.
The event hosted a raffle to give away tickets to shows at Deep Ellum Art Company, as well as passes to Fair Park’s Juneteenth Festival of Service event June 15.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.