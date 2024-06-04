PHOTOS: Don’t rain on my Dallas Pride Parade

Luckily for Dallas Pride Parade attendees, the torrential downpour on Sunday held off until about an hour after the parade ended – giving guests nearly 3 hours of parade to share in the joy of unity.
The theme for this year’s Dallas Pride celebration was “Unity in Community,” with over 2.5 hours of parade to feast your eyes on along the route at Fair Park.
American actor/singer Billy Porter was named the honorary grand marshal for the event, riding on his own float in the middle of the parade.
Events like this are necessary to provide public support of the LGBTQIA+ community, showcase resources, and develop a loving and protective space for those who are marginalized. The freedom and joy at this event was palpable, kicking off a colorful pride month in Dallas.
Find a calendar of Pride events on the Dallas Pride website here.
