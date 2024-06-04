PHOTOS: Don’t rain on my Dallas Pride Parade

Pure joy from walkers with Oxford Houses of Texas, an addiction recovery home nonprofit. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Luckily for Dallas Pride Parade attendees, the torrential downpour on Sunday held off until about an hour after the parade ended – giving guests nearly 3 hours of parade to share in the joy of unity.

The theme for this year’s Dallas Pride celebration was “Unity in Community,” with over 2.5 hours of parade to feast your eyes on along the route at Fair Park.

American actor/singer Billy Porter was named the honorary grand marshal for the event, riding on his own float in the middle of the parade.

Events like this are necessary to provide public support of the LGBTQIA+ community, showcase resources, and develop a loving and protective space for those who are marginalized. The freedom and joy at this event was palpable, kicking off a colorful pride month in Dallas.

Billy Porter, the first gay black man to be nominated and win in any lead acting category at the Primetime Emmys for his role in Pose, was the honorary grand marshal for the 2024 Dallas Pride Parade. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Free Mom Hugs were an emotional offering to people in the crowd in need of that mom-type love. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Serving on the Caven float, winner of “Best Dressed” in the parade. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Bubbles were a popular form of celebration at the parade. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Large hand fans are popular among the crowd at Pride, as the sweltering heat beat down on attendees. Photo: Jessica Waffles

One of the walkers with Dicks Sporting Goods got the crowd cheering along the parade path. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Members of DFW Furs walked in the parade with all their colors showing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

This charismatic roller skater got the crowd cheering along the Dallas Pride Parade route. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A section of proud relatives in the parade. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dallas Pride is a family-friendly event, showcasing inclusivity. Photo: Jessica Waffles

UT Southwestern was crowned “best walking group,” displaying over 10 types of pride flags. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Flow artists walking in the parade. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Parade walkers with iHeartRadio at Dallas Pride 2024. The balloon artists must’ve worked overtime for this event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“Kenough” said. Photo: Jessica Waffles

