PHOTOS: A sold-out show for Aztec Milk Temple’s album release at Double Wide

Aztec Milk Temple at Double Wide for their album release party last weekend. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Friday night was abuzz with anticipation for the sold-out Aztec Milk Temple album release party, where their new 11-track record On Television was celebrated by long-time music fans and supporting bands FIT, The Memory Shivers, and mkn coffee.

In 2020, the band signed to Texas based independent label Idol Record and released singles, “Milk,” “Hey Mister,” and “Digital Natives,” which you may have heard on the airwaves of KXT.

The record is supremely anti-establishment, with lyrics citing the hypocrisy of religion, capitalism, vanity, money and more. The whole album could be the war cry of a generation sick of what society has become. The psych-rock chorus of “Money Cancer” is a personal favorite: “We’ve got money, money, money cancer / If you can’t buy it, you’ve got no answer.”

The album art features an art installation by James Benjamin Maker, a local large-sculpture artist and 3D designer who has been long-time friends with Aztec Milk Temple frontman Scott Tucker.

Keep an eye out for a music video drop in the near future, a Texas tour in September, and listen to On Television everywhere now (check Spotify player at the bottom of this article).

Attendees excited for Aztec Milk Temple at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Scott Tucker is the expressive frontman of Aztec Milk Temple. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Aztec Milk Temple played to a SOLD OUT crowd at Double Wide on Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Reach for the sky. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Big music supporter Luis at the sold out show at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The new Aztec Milk Temple album On Television is a culmination of years of work. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Caitlin King on stage singing “Some Place” with Aztec Milk Temple. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Chicago Dan (right) hopped on stage to play with Aztec Milk Temple. Photo: Jessica Waffles

FIT played on the stacked lineup just before Aztec Milk Temple. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Joel Bradley on stage as part of FIT at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

FIT frontman Hunter Moehring brought his signature wild style to the stage on Friday night. Photo: Jessica Waffles

FIT is on a hot streak in DFW; catch ’em while you can. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Eric L Martin of The Memory Shivers on stage in a moody moment at Double Wide. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Memory Shivers drummer Guyton Sanders is a joy to watch on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

