PHOTOS: A sold-out show for Aztec Milk Temple’s album release at Double Wide

In 2020, the band signed to Texas based independent label Idol Record and released singles, “Milk,” “Hey Mister,” and “Digital Natives,” which you may have heard on the airwaves of KXT.
The record is supremely anti-establishment, with lyrics citing the hypocrisy of religion, capitalism, vanity, money and more. The whole album could be the war cry of a generation sick of what society has become. The psych-rock chorus of “Money Cancer” is a personal favorite: “We’ve got money, money, money cancer / If you can’t buy it, you’ve got no answer.”
The album art features an art installation by James Benjamin Maker, a local large-sculpture artist and 3D designer who has been long-time friends with Aztec Milk Temple frontman Scott Tucker.
Keep an eye out for a music video drop in the near future, a Texas tour in September, and listen to On Television everywhere now (check Spotify player at the bottom of this article).
