Glitter’s dynamic performance showed off her seasoned professionalism as a musician. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A global music celebration that has its roots in France makes its way to the Lone Star State, and Dallas, on June 21.

Billed as Make Music Day, this global celebration which, per press materials, “brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music,” will unfold across 15 different Texas cities, including Dallas, Denton, Frisco and McKinney.



“Make Music Day is a free and open invitation for everyone to perform, teach, learn and experience the joy of making music on the longest day of the year,” organizers said in a statement. “Reimagining their cities and towns as stages, every kind of musician — young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion — pours onto streets, parks, plazas, porches, rooftops, gardens and other public spaces to celebrate, create and share their music with friends, neighbors and strangers.”

According to press materials, Make Music Day originated as the Fete de la Musique in France in 1982, and has spread around the world through more than 120 countries in the decades since.

“We’re proud that a dozen of our Music Friendly Texas Certified Communities are hosting Make Music Day events this year,” said Chip Adams, director of the Texas Music Office, in a statement. “And we are especially proud that the list of participating cities spans not only major metros, but also communities in all four corners of our state.

“Each year, as more Texas cities join in the Make Music Day celebration, more and more Texans are exposed to the joy of music — the universal language that brings people together in all of our communities.”

In Dallas, Make Music Dallas is joining forces with Downtown Dallas, Inc. to highlight music around downtown, while in Frisco, there will be pop-up performances throughout the city, including the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center from 5-8 p.m., and “Music in the Square,” featuring ‘80’s Mixtape from 8-9:45 p.m. in Simpson Plaza.

For more information, or a glimpse of what other Texas cities are doing, visit makemusicday.org/texas.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.