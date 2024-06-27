Girls of DFW’s 4th installment came with a major announcement from founder Sarah Johnson

Johnson took the opportunity to tell the crowd of her big move before playing her song “Going to Nashville” (which comes out in late July), expressing her gratitude for the growth the event has experienced and the support she’s received from the community.
“Two years ago, I saw a need in the DFW music scene: a platform for our female artists to share their original music to a captive audience, build community with each other, and come together to showcase the incredible talent we have in the metroplex,” Johnson stated in a press release.
In this intimate setting, not only do the artists get to play their original songs for an attentive listening room, but they are given the space to tell the backstories and inspiration behind their writing.
Jasmin Indigo was the MC for the night; her thoughtful and well-researched on-stage interview questions gave fluidity to the event, expanding understanding between artists and audience. From overcoming the mundane repetition of everyday life to dreaming of a married man, guests got a peek into the private moments that have shaped the artists’ musical catalogues.
Indigo will take over as the producer of the event, and will continue the legacy Johnson has built here in North Texas.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.