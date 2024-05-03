The KXT Local Show: Mandolin Nicole, Friday Night Forever, Davenport

There are two constants around here: you never know what you’re going to get with the chaotic weather during this mirage of “springtime” we have in North Texas, and you never know what you’re going to hear on The Local Show. The latter is undoubtedly much more of a pleasant surprise, though.

This week’s show featured everything from funk to punk, and also marked several artists’ Local Show debuts. Fort Worth’s Carson S – known for leading vocals in the alt-rock trio Anderson Swim Club – is stepping out with a solo project and his new single makes quite a rip-roaring first impression. We also got the exclusive early listen of Remy Reilly‘s first single of 2024 titled “Yes Man,” which is officially out today.

Check out the full playlist below – and if you or someone you know is a musician in North Texas, hit us at the submission form here!



Mandolin Nicole

Mandolin Nicole made her KXT Local Show debut with the seductively slow groove, “Lie To You.” The Dallas artist’s ability to weave shades of soul, R&B and jazz makes this song melt in your ear. If your comfort zone spans SZA to Amy Winehouse, you’ve found your perfect, dark-lit corner with “Lie To You.” The music video is stunning, by the way!

Friday Night Forever

On their latest release, the Dallas trio Friday Night Forever detail the blissfully exciting phase of being down bad in a new relationship. Their version is just a little more raucous and colored with brash riffs — even punk rockers need love, after all.

Davenport

Yet another act making its Local Show debut last night, and with its debut single, no less! Denton indie band Davenport is green to the North Texas music scene, but this dreamy first single will be the perfect soundtrack if you’ll be folded up on the couch with the dreary weather we’re expecting this weekend.

The KXT Local Show – 5/2/24

“Yes Man” – Remy Reilly

“Moving Out West” – Side Saddle

“Arizona” – Runaway Sky

“Heartbeat” – Daniel Markham

“Ready or Not” – Agustus

“Fashion Week” – Secrecies

“Lie To You” – Mandolin Nicole

“I Like The Way” – Lou Charle$ feat. xBValentine

“Set Me Free” – Carson S

“Fallout” – Elyse Jewell

“Civic” – Andy Yu

“Real Thing” – Carbon Love

“Number One Set and Sound” – Silver Skylarks

“The Lake” – Friday Night Forever

“Indigo” – Davenport