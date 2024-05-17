The KXT Local Show: Kaash Paige, Dogs For Senate, Secrecies

April showers apparently bring more May showers, as well! It was another rainy night in North Texas on Thursday, but even if you just stayed in on the couch, this week’s Local Show lineup was likely a cozy soundtrack.

We got a love letter to Dallas from folk singer/songwriter Paige Hill. Her new track, “Dear Dallas” has us excited for what’s to come on her People and Places LP out next month.

Fort Worth Americana artist Keegan McInroe also has a new album on the horizon, and its eponymous single “Dusty Passports and Empty Beds” is a tribute to country music legends like John Prine and North Texas’ own Paul English.

And Jack O’Neill, whom you might recognize as a co-founder of Dallas band Jackopierce, returns with a nostalgic soft-rock cut called “Damn Good Son.” Make sure you bookmark this one for summer road trips.

All that and more on the full playlist below! And don’t forget, if you or someone you know is a musician in North Texas, we want to hear new music via our submissions form.

Kaash Paige

Kaash Paige has flipped the script on her new surprise release, Catch Me While I Care. The album — her first since parting ways with Def Jam — is a genuinely interesting display of an artist diving into newfound freedom by exploring an unexpected re-reroute. Though the record still grips some of the R&B ethos that made Paige an artist to watch at such a young age, it’s largely colored by electronic music — “Temptations (Zannen Remix)” is its dance-ready apex.

Dogs For Senate

Dogs For Senate made their local show debut last night with an anthemic new single titled “Right Now.” The Dallas indie-pop duo formed in 2022 and is comprised of longtime friends Anthony Stroud and Nick Roels. They already have a handful of singles and an EP out, and “Right Now” is a great primer for the infectious melodies you’re in for with Dogs For Senate’s sound.

Secrecies

The title track from Secrecies’ new album is a dreamy thesis for the collection of songs, which is officially out today. The band says this song is inspired by “a journey through the labyrinth of human desire, exploring the depths of longing and uncertainty and the complexities of desperation.” The synth-rock band will celebrate the release with a show at Double Wide this Saturday, May 18.

The KXT Local Show – 5/16/24

“Right Now” – Dogs For Senate

“Character Development” – Allison Ponthier

“Maladjusted” – Black Tie Dynasty

“Dear Dallas” – Paige Hill

“Better In The Morning” – Quaker City Night Hawks

“Fallout” – Elyse Jewel

“Damn Good Son” – Jack O’Neill

“Peace of Mind” – Sunrise Academy

“Perfect Bite” – Secrecies

“Dusty Passports and Empty Beds” – Keegan McInroe

“Saint” – Elaina Kay

“Si Tu” – Rafa

“Old Soul” – Lemontech

“Temptations (Zannen Remix)” – Kaash Paige

The KXT Local Show is a weekly radio program curated by Alec Spicer. Tune in every Thursday from 7-8 p.m. to hear new and classic tunes from North Texas artists spanning a broad mix of genres, including hip hop, Latin, rock, blues, jazz, folk and R&B.

Are you a North Texas musician? Want to hear your work on The KXT Local Show? We’d love to hear from you! Submit your music for consideration here: kxt.org/submissions.