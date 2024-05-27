Summer concert preview 2024: Hot shows in the summertime

Tripping Daisy Photo: Courtesy of Good Records

North Texas has seen plenty of blockbuster musical performances on stages large and small thus far in 2024 — Olivia Rodrigo, Madonna, Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, Elvis Costello, Foo Fighters and Bob Dylan, to name just a few — but the summer months promise just as many highlights to come. Here are a few performances worthy of your attention and your hard-earned concert dollars.

June

Justin Timberlake at Dickies Arena (June 4)

Navigating the tricky middle of life and pop stardom has proven challenging even for the likes of Justin Timberlake. His latest studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, was the pop star’s first project to not debut at number one on the Billboard charts. That hasn’t happened since his 2002 solo debut Justified. Still, the former N’SYNC member has plenty of platinum hits to ply an audience with.

Megan Thee Stallion at American Airlines Center (June 11)

The 29-year-old Houston native remains one of the more kinetic forces in modern pop and rap music — her diss-laden singles, “Cobra” late last year, and “Hiss,” earlier this year, have elicited plenty of feedback. Her live performances are visceral spectacles of excess, and this stop on her “Hot Girl Summer” tour should prove no exception.

Tripping Daisy at the Factory in Deep Ellum (June 29)

Tim DeLaughter is often more preoccupied with what came after Tripping Daisy — that would be acclaimed symphonic-pop collective the Polyphonic Spree — but he still makes time to dip back into the art-damaged rock of the seminal group. This headlining performance will be, per press materials, Tripping Daisy’s lone 2024 performance. Plan accordingly.

More noteworthy June shows

June 1-2: So What?! Music Festival at Panther Island Pavilion

June 1: Dave Matthews Band at Dos Equis Pavilion; Pure Prairie League at Arlington Music Hall

June 2: Bleachers at South Side Ballroom; The Kid LAROI at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 6: Motion City Soundtrack at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Oliver Hazard at Tulips FTW

June 7-8: Texas Music Revolution in downtown McKinney

June 7: The Cactus Blossoms at Tulip FTW; Dierks Bentley at Dickies Arena; Mac McAnally at Texas Hall; Vampire Weekend at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 10: Silversun Pickups at House of Blues

June 11: Megan Thee Stallion at American Airlines Center; Noah Kahan at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 12: Silversun Pickups at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Todd Rundgren at Majestic Theatre

June 14: Alanis Morissette at Dos Equis Pavilion; Camera Obscura at the Studio at the Factory; Grant-Lee Philips at the Wild Detectives; Robert Earl Keen at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

June 15: Chris Stapleton at Globe Life Field; Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls at South Side Ballroom

June 16: Babyface, Tamar Braxton and El DeBarge at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

June 20: Paul Wall at Billy Bob’s Texas

June 21: Drive-By Truckers at House of Blues

June 25: blink-182 at Dickies Arena

June 26: Of Montreal at Trees

June 27: Pixies and Modest Mouse at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; The Red Clay Strays at Billy Bob’s Texas

June 28: Steve Earle at Kessler Theater

June 29: Doobie Brothers at Dos Equis Pavilion; Say Anything at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

June 30: Steve Earle at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

July

Sarah McLachlan at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (July 3)

The Canadian singer-songwriter is embarking on a tour to mark the 30th anniversary of her third studio album, and breakout project Fumbling Toward Ecstasy. (She’ll be playing the record in its entirety each night.) Even as she looks back, McLachlan is moving forward, working on new music, which is tentatively due out early next year.

Power Trip at the Factory in Deep Ellum (July 6)

There’s an undeniable ache now associated with Dallas-formed thrash metal band Power Trip, which suffered the loss of its dynamic frontman, Riley Gale, who died suddenly four years ago. But the group is soldiering on, playing just three shows this year: June 8 in Pomona, Calif., Aug. 24 in New York City, and this hometown gig, which is sure to be emotional.

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit at Majestic Theatre (July 24)

It’s been an eventful few months for Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell, who is amid a divorce from his wife, Amanda Shires (who has, in what had to be a mildly tense backstage situation, continued to open for him on his current tour). As he promotes his latest LP, Weathervanes, Isbell is also continuing to explore acting as a side gig.

More noteworthy July shows

July 6: Jennifer Lopez at American Airlines Center

July 11: Ben Platt at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 12: The Baseball Project at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall; Jhene Aiko at Dickies Arena

July 13: Cage the Elephant at Dickies Arena; Pedro the Lion at Tulips FTW

July 14: GZA at Trees; New Kids on the Block at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 20: Peso Pluma at American Airlines Center; The Polyphonic Spree at Tulips FTW; Tate McRae at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 22: The Marias at South Side Ballroom; Lindsey Stirling at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 25-26: Morgan Wallen at AT&T Stadium

July 25: Janet Jackson at Dickies Arena

July 27: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Bass Performance Hall

July 28: ATEEZ at Globe Life Field; Peso Pluma at Dickies Arena

July 31: Idina Menzel at Majestic Theatre

August

Snow tha Product at the Factory in Deep Ellum (Aug. 15)

The woman born Claudia Meza has, through grit and determination, built herself an independent rap empire that’s flourished thanks to her savvy marketing skills and facility as a podcaster, not to mention her dazzling verbal dexterity. Although she was born in California, Fort Worth and Houston can lay claim to her formative years, making this headlining gig on her “Good Nights and Bad Mornings” tour something of a homecoming.

Kings of Leon at Dickies Arena (Aug. 17)

Nine albums in, the award-winning rock band Kings of Leon is asking Can We Please Have Fun (the title of its just-released studio LP). The Followills are reliably one of the more engaging live acts in modern music, so expect plenty of raucous sing-alongs and plenty of hits on the setlist.

The Roots at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Aug. 17)

One of hip-hop’s preeminent standard-bearers, The Roots will roll into North Texas to help cap off a sizzling summer of shows, bringing along with them a pair of iconic rap acts (Digable Planets and the Pharcyde), for what’s sure to be a memorable, funky evening.

More noteworthy August shows

Aug. 1: Third Eye Blind at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 2: Blues Traveler at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory; Howie Day at Arlington Music Hall; Niall Horan at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 3: Iron & Wine at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 6: Chief Keef at South Side Ballroom; Pretenders at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 9: 10cc at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 11: The Gaslight Anthem at House of Blues

Aug. 12: Journey and Def Leppard at Globe Life Field

Aug. 13: Limp Bizkit at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 14: Sunny Day Real Estate at the Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Aug. 15: Santana and Counting Crows at Dickies Arena

Aug. 17: S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie; Zach Bryan at AT&T Stadium

Aug. 18: Christopher Cross at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 19: Deep Purple at Dickies Arena

Aug. 20: Megadeth at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 21: Barry Manilow at Dickies Arena

Aug. 22: Sammy Hagar at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 23: Los Lonely Boys at Billy Bob’s Texas; Sierra Farrell at the Factory in Deep Ellum; Stone Temple Pilots and LIVE at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 24: Black Flag at Trees; Future at American Airlines Center

Aug. 25: Air Supply at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Aug. 27: Thirty Seconds to Mars at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 28: Squeeze at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 30-31: Riverfront Jazz Festival at Black Academy of Arts & Letters

Aug. 30: Dan + Shay at Dos Equis Pavilion

