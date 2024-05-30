Songs of Summer: Final Round

Sly Stone

The mercury just keeps climbing as we enter the final week, and approach the conclusion of KXT’s inaugural Songs of Summer Bracket, a four-week competition to arrive at the most sizzling summer song of all.

The third round of voting brought us to our final face-off, a straight-up generational clash between 1970s funk and 2020s psychedelic country-rock. (Fittingly, however, this Songs of Summer battle comes down to a pair of acts with Texas roots — perhaps confirming just integral to summertime soundtracks the Lone Star State has always been.)

The top two vote-getters are Sly and the Family Stone’s “Hot Fun in the Summertime” and Leon Bridges & Khruangbin’s “Texas Sun.” Interestingly, both are largely mid-tempo slow burns (if you will), although the former builds up a (comparatively) pretty rowdy head of steam, punctuated with those unforgettable stabs of brass, while the latter unfurls like a gorgeous sunset, riding its moody, irresistible groove into a gentle fadeout.

You can see the updated bracket with the two remaining songs below, and cast your vote until midnight Wednesday, June 5. To find out which tune comes out on top, listen to host Lesley James, who’ll announce the winning song live on air at 3 p.m. Central June 6.

Now, pass the sunscreen.