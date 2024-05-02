Music fans weigh in on new songs at the KXT Public Music Meeting at Wriggly Tin

One of the special things about KXT Radio is that the station prides itself on being a place where everyone is welcome, everyone is equal and everyone has a voice.
That mission was in action last night, as Wriggly Tin hosted the latest KXT Public Music Meeting, where guests heard 60-second segments of 15 new songs from international and local artists. Attendees were given score cards to rate songs 1-10, with 1 meaning they never want to hear a song again and 10 meaning they can’t get enough of it.
Keep your ears tuned into 91.7 FM and your eyes peeled on KXT.org for announcements about the next KXT Public Music Meeting and get your voice heard. We want to know what you think, hear your praise and criticism, and get to know the community through the shared love of music.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT. Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.