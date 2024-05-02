Music fans weigh in on new songs at the KXT Public Music Meeting at Wriggly Tin

KXT Program Director Benji McPhail hosted the KXT Public Music Meeting at Wriggly Tin in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

One of the special things about KXT Radio is that the station prides itself on being a place where everyone is welcome, everyone is equal and everyone has a voice.

That mission was in action last night, as Wriggly Tin hosted the latest KXT Public Music Meeting, where guests heard 60-second segments of 15 new songs from international and local artists. Attendees were given score cards to rate songs 1-10, with 1 meaning they never want to hear a song again and 10 meaning they can’t get enough of it.

Standout songs included Chris Stapleton’s cover of Tom Petty’s “I Should Have Known It,” Kamasi Washington’s “Get Lit (feat. George Clinton, D Smoke)” and local artist Kennedy Taylor’s “Low” – which will be debuting tonight on the KXT Local Show at 7:00 PM.

Keep your ears tuned into 91.7 FM and your eyes peeled on KXT.org for announcements about the next KXT Public Music Meeting and get your voice heard. We want to know what you think, hear your praise and criticism, and get to know the community through the shared love of music.

Music fans got to express their opinions about new music at Wriggly Tin. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The cozy outdoor setting at Wriggly Tin was overcast but warm in a Springtime KXT Public Music Meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Name a more iconic group. KXT Radio DJs (left to right) Jeff Penfield, Jackson Wisdorf, La Bell, Lesley James. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There’s lots of laughs at the KXT Public Music Meetings as people tell us how they really feel about new music. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Luckily, there were a lot of positive opinions at Wriggly Tin. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Although, not every opinion was positive. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wriggly Tin, a brand new spot in Dallas, opened less than six months ago. Photo: Jessica Waffles

KXT DJs like La Bell walked around with microphones to hear from the crowd. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Many attendees of the public music meeting were also KXT Members, and people interested in becoming members had the opportunity to sign up at the event. Photo: Jessica Waffles

This young man was very enthusiastic in sharing his opinion at the KXT public music meeting. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The sense of community could be felt in the laughter at Wriggly Tin. Photo: Jessica Waffles

There was a largely positive response for the blind listen of “I Should Have Known It,” a Tom Petty cover by Chris Stapleton. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

