Leon Bridges, Norah Jones among 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival headliners

Leon Bridges attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The Austin City Limits Music Festival unveiled its 2024 line-up Tuesday morning, and no matter your musical preference, there was something for just about everyone.

Dua Lipa, Tyler, the Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges are among the A-list names headlining the 2024 edition of the festival, the first weekend of which kicks off Oct. 4 in Austin’s Zilker Park.

Other acts spread across the festival’s nine stages include Carin Leon, Norah Jones, Renee Rapp, Foster the People, Teddy Swims, Chappell Roan, Dominic Fike, Jungle and Orville Peck.

Additionally, Vince Staples, Stephen Sanchez, Say She She, Dom Dolla, Caamp, Benson Boone, Sir Chloe, Geese, Katie Pruitt and Hermanos Gutierrez are scheduled to perform. You can view the full line-up here.

In keeping with ACL Fest tradition, there’s also no dearth of Texas-bred talent sprinkled throughout the line-ups. In addition to Fort Worth’s own, Leon Bridges, making his inaugural headlining appearance, and the Grapevine-raised, Dallas- and Denton-educated Norah Jones appearing, other North Texas-tied artists making an appearance at this year’s festival include Arlington native Mickey Guyton and Fort Worth’s Cale Tyson.

Tickets (three-day general admission; three-day general admission+; three-day VIP and three-day platinum options) for the festival’s two weekends go on sale at noon Tuesday, May 7.

Tickets will be offered with all fees and shipping costs included up front. A portion of each ticket sale goes to the Austin Parks Foundation.

The 2024 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, Austin. Weekend One: Oct. 4-6; Weekend Two: Oct. 11-13.

General admission for each weekend starts at $360, with additional tiers for each weekend ranging in price from $750 to $5,710. All tickets for both weekends go on sale at noon May 7.

