Sylvester “Sly” Stewart and his bride Kathy Silva are congratulated by well-wishers during their wedding ceremony at a rock concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 6, 1974. “Sly” and his group “Sly and the Family Stone” performed at the concert. (AP Photo)

Things are starting to heat up as we head into the second week of KXT’s inaugural Songs of Summer Bracket, a four-week competition to arrive at the most sizzling summer song of all.

There were definitely some burns delivered in the first round of voting, as Sly and the Family Stone’s “Hot Fun in the Summertime” snuffed out Seals & Crofts’ “Summer Breeze,” Lana Del Rey triumphed over Kali Uchis, Mungo Jerry made quick work of Will Smith, and MGMT took out Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Madonna’s “Holiday” cruised past Janet Jackson’s “Someone to Call My Lover,” as Daft Punk edged out Vampire Weekend, Jungle swamped Jimmy Buffett and Leon Bridges and Khruangbin pulled a Lone Star upset on Beyonce’s “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

You can see the updated bracket with the eight remaining songs below, and cast your vote. We’ll post the winners and a new bracket next week.

Now, pass the sunscreen.

Scroll below the song bracket to vote for this round’s winners.