Khurangbin vs. Daft Punk: Vote for your Songs of Summer





It’s getting downright heated as we begin the third week of KXT’s inaugural Songs of Summer Bracket, a four-week competition to arrive at the most sizzling summer song of all.

The second round of voting saw some hot surprises, as the competition began to shake out into a new school vs. old school face-off — call it the Summer of Nostalgia battling it out against the Summer of Now.

The final four is set, as Sly and the Family Stone’s “Hot Fun in the Summertime” will go head-to-head against Mungo Jerry’s “In the Summertime.” Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky (feat. Pharrell Williams)” will do battle with Leon Bridges & Khruangbin’s “Texas Sun,” a match-up overflowing with cool, but which could not be more dissimilar stylistically.

You can see the updated bracket with the four remaining songs below, and cast your vote. We’ll post the winners — our top two! — next week.

Now, pass the sunscreen.

Scroll below the song bracket to vote for this round’s winners.