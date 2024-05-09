Introducing KXT’s inaugural Songs of Summer Bracket

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges Photo: Pooneh Ghana

Summer, the season of sunbathing, splashing in the pool and grilling out with friends and family — at least until it becomes too hot to form a thought outdoors — is not too far away.

But what is summer without a soundtrack? Every year, there’s a flurry of prospects for the “songs of summer,” but KXT took a step back and thought: Instead of singling out what’s hot in 2024, what if we tried rounding up a piping hot playlist pulling from multiple decades?

That led to our inaugural Songs of Summer Bracket, a four-week competition to arrive at the most sizzling summer song of all. (As with our inaugural Anti-Love Song Bracket earlier this year, narrowing down this list was no easy feat.)

We’ll tee up the initial field, and it’ll be up to you, our dear, sun-loving readers, to help whittle these songs down to the top choice. You can see the bracket below, and cast your vote. We’ll post the winners and a new bracket next week.

Now, pass the sunscreen.