Henry the Archer’s Texas homecoming show celebrates new album The Garden

Last weekend felt like a family reunion and a homecoming all wrapped up in one, as Henry the Archer celebrated the release of new album The Garden at Division Brewing / GROWL Records in Arlington.
The stacked lineup included Denver Williams and Mean Motor Scooter, filling the room with music fans that have been following these Fort Worth favorites for years. In the before-times (before COVID), these three artists played many shows together that felt like home.
When HTA bandleader Henry O’ moved to Colorado during COVID, he never stopped writing music. He would also travel down to keep the band going with one-off shows and work on recording The Garden at Valve Studios with producer Casey Di Iorio (Bowling For Soup, Midlake).
The show itself was meant to be on the outdoor stage at Division Brewing, but with a thunderstorm approaching the show was moved inside to GROWL Records.
By the time Henry the Archer took the stage, the room was filled to near-capacity, and it turned into a proper rock show sweat box. Undeterred, attendees jumped and danced and sang – reveling in the familiar feeling of loving local artists that showcase what the scene is all about.
Fun Fact: Division Brewing has a special Henry the Archer beer called “ViolinT,” named after the first track of the album.
Upcoming Henry the Archer shows:
- May 31: Sofar Sounds @ Austin
- June 1: Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co @ Austin
- June 14: Sofar Sounds @ Dallas
- August 3: Tulips FTW w/ Royal Sons & Gluestick @ Fort Worth
- August 10: Paper Tiger w/ From Parts Unknown, The Lost Project @ San Antonio
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
