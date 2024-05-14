Henry the Archer’s Texas homecoming show celebrates new album The Garden

A homecoming welcome awaited Henry the Archer at GROWL Records / Division Brewing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last weekend felt like a family reunion and a homecoming all wrapped up in one, as Henry the Archer celebrated the release of new album The Garden at Division Brewing / GROWL Records in Arlington.

The stacked lineup included Denver Williams and Mean Motor Scooter, filling the room with music fans that have been following these Fort Worth favorites for years. In the before-times (before COVID), these three artists played many shows together that felt like home.

When HTA bandleader Henry O’ moved to Colorado during COVID, he never stopped writing music. He would also travel down to keep the band going with one-off shows and work on recording The Garden at Valve Studios with producer Casey Di Iorio (Bowling For Soup, Midlake).

The show itself was meant to be on the outdoor stage at Division Brewing, but with a thunderstorm approaching the show was moved inside to GROWL Records.

By the time Henry the Archer took the stage, the room was filled to near-capacity, and it turned into a proper rock show sweat box. Undeterred, attendees jumped and danced and sang – reveling in the familiar feeling of loving local artists that showcase what the scene is all about.

Fun Fact: Division Brewing has a special Henry the Archer beer called “ViolinT,” named after the first track of the album.

Upcoming Henry the Archer shows:

Denver Williams opened up the show with a rare solo set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mean Motor Scooter continued the vibe, which felt like a family reunion with this stacked lineup. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Mean Motor Scooter melting faces at GROWL Records / Division Brewing. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Henry the Archer celebrated their new album The Garden, which dropped May 3. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Henry the Archer is making a big return to Texas, as leader Henry O’ recently moved back to Fort Worth from Colorado. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Fans at the front of the stage during Henry the Archer let loose for their favorite songs. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kevin Geist on drums, after recovering from a concussion a month ago. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Henry the Archer frontman Henry O’ was in the zone during the album release show. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A moody moment with Henry the Archer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tom Urquhart on trombone with Henry the rcher. Photo: Jessica Waffles

(left to right) Eliot Arriaza, Kevin Geist, Henry O’ of Henry the Archer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The love in the room was felt from the back of the room all the way to the front of the stage for Henry the Archer. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The set list for Henry the Archer had a mix of songs from the new album, plus some older favorites. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s hard to beat the kind of love that comes from a dedicated fan of a band like Angela Halbach. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.