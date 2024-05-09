Last night, Gary Clark Jr blew the roof off the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth. Tonight, he’ll attempt to do the same at Dallas’ Majestic Theatre.
Many of the songs in his set Wednesday came from Clark’s new 12-track album JPEG RAW, which dropped on March 22.
JPEG RAW follows his acclaimed 2019 release This Land with a bold exploration of societal chaos and personal introspection. Born out of tumultuous years marked by a global pandemic, civil rights protests, and political unrest, the new album navigates themes of fate, societal disconnection, and the search for hope and triumph.
Clark’s signature guitar prowess drives tracks like “Maktub” (in the video above), while collaborations with music heavy-hitters Stevie Wonder (in “What About the Children“) and George Clinton (in “Funk Witch U“) showcase Clark’s ability in creating musical alchemy.
Fort Worth’s Abraham Alexander opened the show, and he credited Clark with inspiring Alexander to pick up a guitar 8 years ago. He said he was grateful that Clark appeared on Alexander’s on his debut record SEA/SONS, and that they get to share a stage together.
Catch the replay of this show tonight, May 9, at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. Abraham Alexander opens. Tickets on Live Nation.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
