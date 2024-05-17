Fort Worth’s music scene comes together for inaugural Lost ‘N Sound events

Ginny Mac and her band on stage at ArtsGoggle 2023. Photo: Jessica Waffles

It’s fair to say Fort Worth’s music scene has, of late, been wrestling with something of an existential crisis.

A series of beloved venues closed late last year — a trend continuing into 2024, as Pinky’s Champagne Room & Velvet Jazz Lounge announced Thursday it would be closing its doors on May 26. The closings rocked the community, and prompted a public Q&A session with civic and state leaders in February.

But, out of chaos and uncertainty comes hope: Lost ‘N Sound, a new initiative spearheaded by the very community concerned about the viability of its artistic livelihood. Billed as a “four-event music series” in South Main Village in Fort Worth, the inaugural Lost ‘N Sound kicks off at noon on Saturday, May 18.

“Partnership” is the watchword for the endeavor, as most participating venues are offering free admission to see the many performances — nearly 20 clubs, bars and restaurants are hosting live music — and the artists are being asked to take the low overhead into consideration. The end result, hopefully, is a visceral reminder of how much Fort Worth benefits from its fertile local music scene.

“It’s important for the public to attend and support both the venues and the artists,” said Megan Henderson, cultural director for Near Southside, Inc., via email. “Fort Worth prides itself in being a music-friendly city … This is a chance for the public to explore new music at no cost to them, during the daylight hours of a beautiful Saturday, while strolling South Main Village.”

Some of the musicians scheduled to perform include Denver Williams, Cameron Smith, Gabby Minton, Ginny Mac, J/O/E, Kevin Aldridge, Brody Price, Jon Ruhl, Jake Paleschic, Son of Stan and Maddy Montes. (A full run-down of artists, venues and set times is available.) Musicians interested in performing at future installments can submit themselves for consideration.

The venues range from the familiar (The Cicada, Pouring Glory, Distribution Bar) to the more unconventional, which according to organizers, is intentional: “We’re hopeful to produce music in some unexpected spaces, such as recording studios … apartment building rooftops … galleries and marketing agencies,” a press release noted.

The May event will be followed by a second installment on June 15, with another scheduled for Sept. 21, and the grand finale — coinciding with the annual ArtsGoggle — on Oct. 19 (Henderson said, via email, that the last Lost ‘N Sound for 2024 will be “planning for Lost ‘N Sound to expand ArtsGoggle … for a combo Lost ‘N Sound and ArtsGoggle day.”

As crucial as public engagement is, so too is the involvement of sponsors, which Lost ‘N Sound cites as essential to helping underwrite costs and spur festival growth. The press materials say as much: “Most importantly, Lost ‘N Sound is a community effort. … This isn’t a glitzy sponsored ticketed festival with badges and wristbands, big sponsor tents and an endless barrage of billboards and press. Instead, Lost ‘N Sound is starting where ArtsGoggle, Open Streets and Friday on the Green began — with the community,” a press release reads.

The turbulence of the past several months doesn’t necessarily mean Fort Worth is doomed to a slow spiral into oblivion. If anything, Lost ‘N Sound is fresh evidence the city and those creatives who call it home are not going away without a fight.

“It is our sincere hope that this first Lost ‘N Sound event is simply a demonstration of what a small group of dedicated community members can do in support of live music,” Henderson said. “We hope musicians leave feeling as though they were welcomed, financially supported and their talents appreciated. We hope the public is able to experience the incredible array of talent that Fort Worth is home to, and a reminder that live music offers a magic that is so different than watching TikTok or YouTube videos on your phone. Live music is worth showing up for.”

Lost ‘N Sound: A Near Southside Music Experience at multiple venues, Fort Worth. Noon May 18. Most performances are free, but some are ticketed.

