Charley Crockett’s surprise show at Good Records for $10 Cowboy album release in Dallas

In case you haven’t heard, Charley Crockett is currently killing it.
In a whirlwind of a decade, Crockett has dropped 15 albums since his self-published debut album A Stolen Jewel in 2015. His latest offering $10 Cowboy has gained yet another ground swell of support from his fans, seen at Good Records in Dallas Thursday afternoon for a short solo set and meet-and-greet – ahead of his sold-out show at the legendary Longhorn Ballroom Thursday night.
The album has received over 6 million listens on Spotify in just one week, signaling the connection listeners feel to the new material. There’s more infusion of soul and blues influences in the songs compared to his 2022 hit record The Man From Waco, which might feel a like a throwback to long-time fans of Crockett.
“America” is a standout song among the collection, hitting on moody tones through Crockett’s crestfallen lyrics intertwined with silky guitar licks, mournful trumpet, and a choir. The words feel like a love letter to his fans, as well as a cathartic release as an artist.
Crockett gets to view the world through a unique lens as a self-proclaimed transient, where his observations of America have led him to delivering “raw, personal, vivid portraits of a country in transition.”
From top to bottom, this record feels like an underdog hero’s journey. Hardship is often the catalyst of greatness, and as the B-side takes us out with “Lead The Way” and “Midnight Cowboy,” the album ends in a positive light.
Fun Fact: The Dallas tour stop was the last American date before Crockett heads to England to play three sold-out shows at Hoxton Hall in London next week.
Find more tour dates on www.charleycrockett.com.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.