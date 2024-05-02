Before his Dallas doubleheader, looking back at Bad Bunny’s collaborations

Bad Bunny performs at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The artist born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio in Puerto Rico, one of the biggest musical acts on the planet, and better known by his musical moniker, Bad Bunny, generally gets his way — except when it comes to playoff basketball.

Given the Dallas Mavericks’ continued progression in the post-season versus the Los Angeles Clippers, his previously scheduled two-night stand required some shifting, moving his first show from May 3 to May 2. (The May 4 show is unchanged.)

Regardless, anticipation for his “Most Wanted” tour runs high, and will mark his first trip through North Texas in almost two years. And with as much attention as he garners on his own, Bad Bunny is also fond of teaming up with talent from across the musical spectrum.

To help you prepare for what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest parties in town this year, here is a look at some of his most high-profile collaborations.

“I Like It,” with Cardi B and J Balvin

This infectious track from Cardi B’s debut 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy, is a whip-smart update of a 1960s salsa classic (“I Like It Like That”), and showcases Bad Bunny’s easy flow, and laid-back compatibility, bridging the gap between hip-hop, Latin trap and pop.

“Mia,” with Drake

Another 2018 gem, this collaboration with Drake featured on Bad Bunny’s 2018 debut X 100pre. The reggaeton-flavored tune is notable, not only for a then-relatively unknown artist nabbing someone of Drake’s stature to appear, but also for being the first song to feature the Canadian-born R&B singer-rapper performing entirely in Spanish.

“Mayores,” with Becky G

Released in 2017, this song eventually featured on Becky G’s solo debut album, 2019’s Mala Santa. The single proved incredibly popular, winning a handful of awards (including a Latin American Music Award for favorite urban song in 2018), and racked up over two billion views online by 2021.

“Te Guste,” with Jennifer Lopez

This one-off single from 2018 is an acknowledgment from one generation of Latin superstar to another. This trap-pop track would eventually crack the top 20 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, and will hopefully not be the last time Bad Bunny and Jenny from the Block join forces.

“La Noche de Anoche,” with Rosalia

Taken from Bad Bunny’s third studio album, 2020’s El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo, this reggaeton ballad was the result of some crackling chemistry between Rosalia and Bad Bunny, who first crossed paths at Coachella in 2019. The pair eventually performed the song together on Saturday Night Live in February 2021.

Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center, Dallas. 8 p.m. May 2 and May 4. Tickets are $128.45-$608.45 for either night (as of this writing, tickets are more generally available on May 2).

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.