Dezi 5 performs in Sammons Park for the Changing Perspectives Block Park in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Last week, the Dallas Arts District buzzed with excitement as the annual Changing Perspectives Block Party took center stage. In honor of Dallas Arts Month, this free family-friendly event brought together a dynamic lineup of performers and artists, captivating audiences with a celebration of creativity and community.

A focal point of the festivities was the return of the internationally acclaimed BANDALOOP Vertical Dance Company from Oakland, CA. Using innovative climbing technology, BANDALOOP defied gravity and convention, delivering a mesmerizing performance that pushed the boundaries of dance.

Against the facade of the Wyly Theatre building in the Dallas Arts District, their choreography showcased the beauty of human expression and the power of art to transform public spaces.

Other dance performers included Indigenous ACE and Bruce Wood Dance, who evoked emotion through cultural and contemporary movement (respectfully).

Music performers included Kamica King, Percussion Things (Len Barnett), Monica Saldivar & The Band, St. Philip’s Percussion Ensemble, and Dezi 5 – showcasing the diverse talents among the multifaceted artists of DFW.



US Cultural Ambassador Kamica King playing music on stage at Changing Perspectives Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Bruce Wood Dance performers captivated the audience with multiple dances evoking strong emotions. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A few of the Bruce Woods Dance members had the opportunity to perform solo or duo dances. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Bruce Wood Dancer members brought complex and nuanced energy to the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A scene with Bruce Wood Dance in their final number. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Percussion Things with Len Barnett on stage for the Changing Perspectives Block Party in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The graceful performances with BANDALOOP will be hard to forget for a long time. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Several BANDALOOP dancers moved together at a time during their multiple performances. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Death-defying moves with BANDALOOP at the Changing Perspective Block Party in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Tejano Music Awards winner Monica Saldivar & The Band. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Monica Saldivar & The Band at the Changing Perspectives Block Party. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Guests enjoyed the free block party at Sammons Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dezi 5 roams into the crowd during his closing at Sammons Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dezi 5 always performs with style. Photo: Jessica Waffles

