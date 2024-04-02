There are weeks, every so often, where North Texas sees a staggering number of can’t-miss concerts passing through its various venues — this week, kicking off on April 1, is one of them.

And rather than singling out just one to tell you about, we thought we’d round up five different artists worth catching over the next seven days.

A. Savage at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio (April 4)

Denton native Andrew Savage (who performs under the somewhat shorter A. Savage) first rose to fame as a member of vaunted indie rock outfit Parquet Courts, which grew out of earlier North Texas-centric acts like Fergus & Geronimo and Teenage Cool Kids. Now based in Brooklyn, Savage has created a solo career, starting with 2017’s Thawing Dawn. He’s back with his second solo LP, Several Songs About Fire, which dropped last October on Rough Trade Records. With Mali Velasquez. 8 p.m. April 4. Tickets are $20.

Torres at Club Dada (April 4)

There’s a (somewhat) surprise North Texas connection to Torres’s sixth studio album, What an enormous room, which was released in January of this year on Merge Records. The singer-songwriter born Mackenzie Scott recorded this collection in North Carolina, and co-produced the LP, alongside critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, and Red Oak native, Sarah Jaffe, who kept her contributions strictly instrumental, adding bass, synths, drums, organs and piano throughout. With Liza Anne. 8 p.m. April 4. Tickets are $20.

Bob Dylan at the Music Hall at Fair Park (April 4)

At 82 years old and showing no signs of permanently parking his tour bus, Bob Dylan has reached a phase of his career few artists ever see: doing whatever he feels like doing. Lately, as part of his ongoing tour in support of his most recent LP, the expansive Rough and Rowdy Ways, that YOLO impulse has found Dylan performing city-specific cover songs to open each night’s performance — last fall, he opened a Kansas City gig with Leiber and Stoller’s “Kansas City,” while in Chicago, he performed “Born in Chicago.” Which Dallas ditty will he showcase? 8 p.m. April 4. Tickets are $59.50-$89.50.

The Secret Sisters at Kessler Theater (April 6)

The sumptuous sibling harmonies of Alabama natives Laura Rogers and Lydia Slagle, who perform as The Secret Sisters, are among the most intoxicating sounds in modern music. The pair’s latest album, the just-released Mind, Man, Medicine, finds them continuing to evolve their sound, a blend of country and folk stylings that serves as an elegant delivery system for lyrics touching upon a host of life experiences. With Caleb Elliott. 8 p.m. April 6. Tickets are $22-$32.

The Black Crowes at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (April 6)

Atlanta rockers The Black Crowes have built their career around the rollercoaster that is the fraternal relationship between Chris and Rich Robinson. For more than 30 years, the friction between the brothers has generated plenty of sparks — 1989’s debut, Shake Your Money Maker, from front to back, remains a masterful banger all these decades later — but also extended hiatuses. However, the Crowes are currently together, and taking flight in support of their first studio effort in 15 years, Happiness Bastards, a soaring return to form. With Amplified Heat. 8 p.m. April 6. Tickets are $49.25-$289.80.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones).