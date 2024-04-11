PHOTOS: Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair celebrates local artists

The Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair billed its second year as the “biggest 2024 eclipse pre-party” in Dallas. The fair, held last weekend, took over Deep Ellum’s vibrant streets, showcasing art and music from North Texas locals.
The fair ran along Crowdus Street, with three stages for music and dozens of art booths, plus two busking stages. Beyond the fairgrounds, attendees were encouraged to explore the clubs and live music venues that make Deep Ellum a music destination. With something for everyone in this musical melting pot of a city, the fair served as a reminder of Dallas’ status as a true music city.
Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.
