PHOTOS: Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair celebrates local artists

Attendees at the 2024 Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair billed its second year as the “biggest 2024 eclipse pre-party” in Dallas. The fair, held last weekend, took over Deep Ellum’s vibrant streets, showcasing art and music from North Texas locals.

The fair ran along Crowdus Street, with three stages for music and dozens of art booths, plus two busking stages. Beyond the fairgrounds, attendees were encouraged to explore the clubs and live music venues that make Deep Ellum a music destination. With something for everyone in this musical melting pot of a city, the fair served as a reminder of Dallas’ status as a true music city.

Sarah Johnson on the Blues Alley Stage at DECAF 2024. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Deep Ellum Bob in the flesh at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The RādiantSólz busking flow stage at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Wayne Willingham on the Assembly Stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Deep Ellum merchandise booth with designs by local artists. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A few designs available at the Deep Ellum merch booth. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Latin artist Mandy Redd on the busking stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kaia Bellanca Beggs inside her art booth at DECAF. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Rising band Amethyst Michelle on the DEBC Stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Something about Amethyst Michelle screams “it factor.” Photo: Jessica Waffles

Music lovers gathered at the DEBC stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Passion on the DEBC Stage with Amethyst Michelle. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Maya Piata on the busking stage at Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair. Photo: Jessica Waffles

RādiantSólz performers at the Blues Alley Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Sarah Johnson at Deep Ellum Community Arts Stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

