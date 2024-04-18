North Texas record shops ready to drop the needle on Record Store Day 2024

Patrons participating in Record Store Day at Doc’s Records. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Dust off your wallets and polish your turntables: Record Store Day is upon us once more.

The now-annual event marks its 17th occurrence on Saturday, April 20, and as always, record retailers across North Texas will be participating in the annual celebration. (As with just about everything else in modern life, there are rumblings on the internet that Taylor Swift, whose new album, The Tortured Poets Department drops the day prior, might have a surprise up her sleeve.)

Here’s a peek at what a few area vinyl shops are doing for the big day, as well as RSD-exclusive titles they’re excited about.

Panther City Vinyl, Fort Worth

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “The RSD release most people are excited about is the Olivia Rodrigo/Noah Kahan split single release [but] the one I’m personally most excited about is the Talking Heads’ Live at WCOZ 77,” said Dan Lightner, co-owner of Panther City Vinyl, via email. “Cut at 45 RPM with previously unreleased tracks, it represents the band firing on all cylinders.”

On-site activities: “We don’t have anything special planned,” Lightner said via email.

Red Zeppelin Records, McKinney

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “I’m personally excited about the 12-inch of Paramore covering ‘Burning Down the House’ and David Byrne covering ‘Hard Times,’” said Katie Scott, owner of Red Zeppelin Records, via email. “I’m also really pumped about the Sonic Youth Hits Are for Squares release.”

On-site activities: “We will be opening at 8 a.m., but we always get there early to serve snacks and drinks to the customers in line,” Scott said via email. “The first 20 purchases will receive a Red Zeppelin tote.”

Good Records, Dallas

Most anticipated RSD title(s): Good Records owner Chris Penn named Gene Clark’s No Other Sessions (50th Anniversary Edition) as the Record Store Day 2024 LP he’s most looking forward to.

On-site activities: Penn said via email Good Records will have a slate of in-store performances kicking off at noon, and featuring acts like Black Tie Dynasty, Cryptolog, Jackson & Levi Scribner, FIT, Doosu, Black Taffy and Derek Rogers. (You can find the complete line-up here.) Additionally, Deep Ellum Brewing will provide free beer all day long to those 21+.

Record Town, Fort Worth

Most anticipated RSD title(s): “We have had many requests for specific RSD titles and are very fortunate to have all of them available this year,” said Bill Mecke, co-owner of Record Town, via email. “We have everything from Asking Alexandria to the Yardbirds. We are most excited to have multiple copies of Thin Lizzy’s Live at Hammersmith, November 16, 1976 for our classic rock lovers, and Public Enemy’s Revolverlution Tour 2003 for our rap and hip-hop fans.”

On-site activities: “Record Town will be open very early at 9 a.m. on Saturday,” Mecke said via email. “If our line of vinyl lovers is long, we will open even earlier. We always have free refreshments and will have giveaway hats, bandannas, T-shirts and tote bags to some of our lucky customers.”

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.