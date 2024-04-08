Mean Motor Scooter coins “scum pop” with new album Daydreamer

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton played host to the electrifying album release party of North Texas band Mean Motor Scooter, the last of a series of shows across the region celebrating the release of their latest album Daydreamer, which dropped on March 8.

The album is their first release since 2022, when they put out three singles. In 2020, they released the EP Mr. Sophistication.

The lineup for the night featured Mean Motor Scooter headlining, supported by Remi Reilly, Primo Danger, and Ruff Wizard.

Sammy Kidd, the driving force behind Mean Motor Scooter, shared insights into the band’s journey and the creation of Daydreamer in an interview after the show.

“I don’t think my music taste has changed at all, but maybe my personality has a little bit,” Kidd reflected. “I’ve wanted to make something that has a pop element for years. The new songs are kinda pop-adjacent. Even with a pop sensibility, recording with Joe [Tacke] at Cloudland, I knew it would still have the same stuff that makes it Mean Motor Scooter.”

Kidd praised Will Rakkar, the newest member of the band, describing him as a perfect fit. Collaborating with Rakkar has shaped the band’s evolution.

“When I was writing this record, I had Will in mind,” Kidd remarked. “I love the way he plays, love his sound.”

Daydreamer represents a departure, incorporating pop elements while retaining the raw energy that defines Mean Motor Scooter. Kidd uses the term “scum pop” to describe the way the album defies genres, and the band rejects conventional labels.

Looking ahead, Mean Motor Scooter is gearing up for a West Coast tour, eager to share their music with audiences beyond Texas.

“We’re gonna be touring September 6 through September 15, hitting a lot of the same places from our last tour, like Vegas, Denver and Idaho,” Kidd said.

“My favorite part about the new songs and the new ensemble of the band is getting to work with Will [on guitar], getting to work with Mike [on drums], having new blood in the band and feeling each other out,” Kidd said. “I’ve also gotten to see a lot new faces at shows with the new sound. We’re reaching a different audience in general.”

Kidd said he’s also excited about inspiring a new generation of musicians.

“There was a kid probably like 15 years old that came up to me who said he’s been playing guitar now for 6 months after being inspired to see my band,” Kidd recounted. “And that just melted my heart.”

With Daydreamer, Mean Motor Scooter reaffirms their status as trailblazers in the local music scene, igniting stages and hearts with their exhilarating sound. As they continue to push boundaries and captivate audiences, their journey promises to be nothing short of thrilling.

Catch local show with Mean Motor Scooter on May 5 at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio with Burn Kit and Mesh Heads, as well as June 23 at Ruins with Cal in Red.

Check out the band’s music video for “I Don’t Know Why” from the album, produced by Coffee Pot Films, at the bottom of this article.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.