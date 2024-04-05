A total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. on Monday, April 8 — and a majority of North Texas is in the path of totality.
The KXT team has curated an eclipsed-themed playlist as a soundtrack for the once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Whether you’re throwing a watch party or taking a road trip to watch the moon eclipse the sun, we’ve got you covered.
- Tune in to KXT at 12:23 p.m. CDT to hear celestial classics like Pink Floyd and deep cuts.
- Our sister stations WRR 101.1 FM will broadcast and stream special themed music throughout the day.
- KERA Arts challenged themselves to make a playlist featuring songs with a title or lyrics that are eclipse specific.
Everything you need to make sure music enhances your viewing experience.
Enjoy!