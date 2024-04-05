A total solar eclipse will stretch across the U.S. on Monday, April 8 — and a majority of North Texas is in the path of totality.

The KXT team has curated an eclipsed-themed playlist as a soundtrack for the once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Whether you’re throwing a watch party or taking a road trip to watch the moon eclipse the sun, we’ve got you covered.

Tune in to KXT at 12:23 p.m. CDT

to hear celestial classics like Pink Floyd and deep cuts. Our sister stations WRR 101.1 FM will broadcast and stream special themed music throughout the day.

KERA Arts challenged themselves to make a playlist featuring songs with a title or lyrics that are eclipse specific.

Everything you need to make sure music enhances your viewing experience.

Enjoy!