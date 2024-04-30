D’JAM celebrates jazz culture in the Dallas Arts District

Fredrick Sanders Quartet at St. Paul United Methodist Church for D’JAM Jazz Stroll. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The vibrant 2nd annual D’JAM Jazz Stroll unfolded Saturday in the Dallas Arts District. Celebrating the 11th anniversary of Dallas Jazz Appreciation Month (D’JAM), this event brought together a diverse array of jazz aficionados and talent that calls North Texas home.

Why: Jazz Appreciation Month is dedicated to celebrating the legacy and vitality of jazz. Coordinated by a passionate collective of jazz presenters, educators, and supporters, this event honors both the legends and rising stars of the jazz scene.

Who: The Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Jazz Orchestra, Kay & Kent Ellington, Jisun Choi, Carolyn Lee Jones & David Slater, Simone, Fredrick Sanders Quartet, Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra Jazz Combo & Jazz Orchestra, Damon K. Clark, Kim Plato Gypsy Jazz Trio, Maya Piata and the Festival of Joy Indian Classical Music.

Where: Various venues throughout the Dallas Arts District, including Booker T Washington High School, Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge, The Crow Museum of Asian Art, La Stella Cucina Verace, St. Paul United Methodist Church, Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas Museum of Art, The Playwright Irish Pub, and Klyde Warren Park.

Gypsy jazz guitarist Kim Platko in the moment during D’JAM. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Kim Platko Gypsy Jazz at The Playwright Irish Pub. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Damon K. Clark received a standing ovation at the Dallas Museum of Art. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Festival of Joy attendees danced in Klyde Warren Park. Photo: Jessica Waffles

The Festival of Joy. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

