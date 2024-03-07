As you may have heard, beloved Fort Worth music venue The Post at River East is getting ready to permanently shut its doors.

Last Thursday’s show with The Grae, Arenda Light and Joey Kendall was first billed as the “last show” at The Post, but complications with the lease have extended the venue’s life by one more month.

“There’s a stipulation in our lease that we thought the landlord wasn’t going to hold us to,” Afallon Productions President Brooks Kendall said in a phone interview in KXT. “So we’re still open for another month in a limited capacity.”

A handful of shows will be announced for the month of March at The Post, including the already listed monthly residency of Mike Graham and Michael Hearne on March 10.

Thursday’s concert showcased the bold, gritty rock vibes of Fort Worth, featuring Arenda Light following Joey Kendall.

Arenda Light’s edgy guitar distortions and deep, catchy basslines bring back the ’90s rock feel, reminiscent of the greats from back then. Tittle’s heartfelt vocals, echoing the raw emotion of Chris Cornell and Candlebox’s Kevin Martin, added an extra punch to the show, keeping the crowd hooked.

The band hasn’t released new music since their 2022 single “When You Ran Away,” but has been hard at work on their new EP that’s planned for release in early Summer of 2024.

Fans can catch Arenda Light this Saturday March 9 at The Cicada’s 1 Year Anniversary party – a free event that includes live tattooing, food pop-up, and performances by Arenda Light, The Me-Thinks and J/O/E.

The Grae closed out the show, and also celebrated the release of their new single, “Cautionary Tale.”

“The instrumentation for ‘Cautionary Tale’ was written because Nick Tittle and I were hanging out and he told me I should try and build the foundation for a song only using the bass,” band leader Max Kusin said. “I came up with the bass line for the song and added everything else on top.”

The song was recorded at Tittle and audio engineer Mark Randall’s sound studio Blackstone Recording Studio, a Fort Worth outfit that’s seen many artists from the DFW music scene come through since their opening last year.

“Without getting too personal, [“Cautionary Tale”] is about being angry with someone and not realizing how selfish the feelings were,” Kusin said.

The Grae has a slwe of shows coming up, including March 9 at Dr. Jeckyll’s Beer Lab, March 15 at Reno’s Chop Shop and March 30 at Pouring Glory.

As for the future of Afallon Productions, the team behind The Post, their efforts continue through the many shows they help book in the DFW scene as well as their search for a new music venue location.

“We don’t have a place yet, but we’re actively looking for a place to open a new music venue,” Brooks Kendall said. “It likely wouldn’t still be called The Post, but a similar concept. It’s not something that will happen quickly, depending on what kind of condition the place we find is and how long it takes to get it ready for our use.”

The new venture will most likely stay in Fort Worth, although they’re still shopping neighborhoods with a realtor.

“With all the places that have closed lately, it’s kind of spooked some people,” Kendall said. “I think our scene is healthy and good. Places close, but more places will open. People are changing how they interact with and consume music a lot since the pandemic; the strongest case for keeping small venues open in town is people going to them.”

Keep up to date on ticketed events happening at The Post this month on the Afallon Productions event listing page and The Post Instagram page.

Support live music at these upcoming Afallon Production events:

