SXSW Public Radio Day Stage highlights emerging talent amidst controversy

Last week, the pulse of indie music reverberated through Ballroom A at the Austin Convention Center as SXSW 2024 hosted the Public Radio Day Stage.

Showcasing a diverse array of up-and-coming artists from around the globe, the event was a testament to creativity amidst a backdrop of controversy.

Kicking off the proceedings was Montreal-based band Corridor.

Their performance was not just a musical journey but also a narrative of gratitude, as they shared the surreal experience of hearing their own song grace the airwaves of KUTX on their journey to SXSW. It was a moment of validation, underscoring the vital support they receive from public radio.

Listen to Corridor’s latest singles “Mon Argent” and “Mourir Demain,” released earlier this year.

South London post-punk band Dry Cleaning was easily the crowd favorite of the day, as they drew the biggest crowd to Ballroom A.

Fronted by the enigmatic Florence Shaw, the band took astance against the festival’s association with companies like RTX, formerly Raytheon, and their involvement in arms manufacturing. (Several bands boycotted South By Southwest over the issue.) Shaw’s impassioned statement during their set denounced the festival’s ties to such entities, raising questions about ethical dilemmas within the music industry. Their message was a call for accountability and awareness.

“We strongly object to SXSW allowing companies like RTX, formerly Raytheon, and their subsidiary colleagues aerospace, to try to make the manufacturing and augmenting of arms more palatable by associating themselves with this festival, and by extension, with the culture. We strongly object to that,” Shaw said on stage.

“Israel has used the F-35 stealth fighter bomber in its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. RTX Raytheon’s website boasts. ‘We don’t make the F-35, we just make the important parts of it,’ This is just one of the many way these companies who are here at SXSW contribute to the horror of the genocide that’s being perpetrated by the Israeli government in Palestine. And that’s just one of the many conflicts happening right now around the world that they profit from. We know that many people working the festival, as well as people attending the festival, also feel that these companies shouldn’t have any place on our planet, let alone at this festival. But perhaps they’re unable to say anything, or lack the platform to do so,” Shaw said. “We would hope that any station that’s keen and supportive enough of our band to broadcast our set today will include this in their broadcast. Thank you for listening.”

Amidst the controversy, the spotlight shifted to Brittany Davis, whose ethereal melodies and boundless creativity illuminated the stage. A blind artist from Kansas City, Missouri, Davis defies conventional boundaries with their immersive soundscapes.

Their debut album Images Issues is a testament to their multidimensional approach to music, a fusion of genres that transcends labels and expectations.

Davis has a form of synesthesia, where they experience multiple senses at once. An in-depth interview with SPIN outlines their upbringing and musical journey.

Closing out the show with infectious energy was Shannon and the Clams, whose vintage-infused sound captivated the audience.

Their forthcoming album, The Moon Is In the Wrong Place, is a poignant exploration of grief and resilience, a testament to the transformative power of music in the face of adversity.

Their sonics go from black and white to technicolor on their forthcoming new album, produced by longtime collaborator Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.

Their upcoming Spring and Fall tours will take them all over the United States, celebrating the album release coming May 10 – their seventh studio album of their 15+ years of tight-knit collaboration.

