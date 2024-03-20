Rising Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug drops “Beast Mode,” tied to upcoming Godzilla blockbuster

As co-signs go, Godzilla and King Kong are pretty solid.

Rising Dallas rapper Xavier Landrum, better known as BigXthaPlug, features on a new track — appropriately titled “Beast Mode” — that recently dropped ahead of the release of the forthcoming blockbuster film, directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong: The New Empire, hitting theaters March 29.

BigXthaPlug is joined on the track by fellow Texan Ro$ama, who hails from Paris. “Beast Mode” was produced by Aimonmyneck, Tony Coles, Deshaun Williams, Thatboydaymon and Callmeshotto.

The 25-year-old Landrum is fresh off a stop at this year’s South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin, as well as a set at the California festival Rolling Loud.

He’s continuing to build momentum, as Billboard noted last month, by launching his own label, 600 Entertainment, which counts among its roster Ro$ama, who co-wrote BigXthaPlug’s 2023 hit “Mmhmm.”

Landrum released his debut LP, Amar, in February 2023, followed by his third EP, The Biggest, in December 2023. Amar featured the single “Texas,” which was certified gold, and also was number one on the Billboard Heatseekers Album Chart for 13 weeks.

According to the Billboard piece, BigXthaPlug is on track to drop another album, as well as a “collaborative EP with 600 Entertainment artists” later this year, and also teases a possible connection with another Texas rap star: Megan Thee Stallion.

It’s potentially the kind of, well, monster year to which BigXthaPlug is fast becoming accustomed.

