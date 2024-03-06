Jenny Lewis & Hayden Pedigo enchant the crowd at South Side Music Hall

A full band on stage

Jenny Lewis performs at South Side Music Hall in Dallas, TX. Photo: Jessica Waffles

South Side Music Hall in Dallas, Texas, recently witnessed an evening of bliss as Jenny Lewis took to the stage, accompanied by the talented opener Hayden Pedigo from Amarillo.

Hayden Pedigo‘s delicate instrumental pieces filled the venue with a sense of tranquility. As he delicately began the first notes on his guitar, the audience fell into a hushed reverence. Pedigo, hailing from the vast expanse of the panhandle, captured hearts with his expressive performance, setting the perfect tone for the night ahead.

A musician playing guitar on stage

Hayden Pedigo opened the show at South Side Music Hall with his instrumental set. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A photo of a musician's boots on stage

Welcome back to Texas, Hayden Pedigo. Photo: Jessica Waffles

You may recognize Pedigo from his Tiny Desk Concert released last November, which has currently reached over 225,ooo views. The video includes his song “Carthage,” which has reached over a million listens on Spotify.

Pedigo’s 2023 album The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored showcases a refined mastery of his craft while maintaining his distinctive charm and wit, which earned him a review in Pitchfork.

You can also learn about Pedigo’s wild ride as a performance art video turned him into a city council candidate in Amarillo in Texas Monthly.

A musician plays guitar on stage

A young man in his element on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A crowd in front of a packed show

The crowd in Dallas couldn’t wait for Jenny Lewis to grace the stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Jenny Lewis truly stole the show, igniting the crowd with her infectious energy and soulful voice. From the moment she stepped onto the stage with her all-female backing band, fans were spellbound, singing along to every word of her songs.

A musician playing guitar and smiling on stage

Jenny Lewis’ stage presence was energetic and warm. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A music fan smiling

Sunny Marcell stans for jenny Lewis, matching Lewis’ Modelo on stage. Photo: Jessica Waffles

As she glided across the stage, her smooth vocals washing over the audience, it was evident that Lewis possessed a rare talent. Whether she was belting out powerful anthems or crooning heartfelt ballads, she had the crowd in the palm of her hand.

One of the standout moments of the night was when Lewis took to a platform on stage affixed with a fan, creating a wind-in-your-hair scene reminiscent of a movie. Bathed in cinematic lighting, she delivered intimate-feeling performances.

A musician singing and smiling on stage

“Women” with Jenny Lewis. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A set list

Jenny Lewis’ set list at South Side Music Hall in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lewis’ set list included songs from her latest album Joy’All, as well as favorites from her discography like “Just One of the Guys,” “You Are What You Love,” and “Acid Tongue.”

Lewis has collaborated with numerous artists across different genres, including Conor Oberst, Elvis Costello, and The Postal Service. In addition to her music career, Lewis has continued to act in films and television shows. She appeared in movies such as “Pleasantville” and “Bolt” and had recurring roles in TV series like “The Golden Girls” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

A musician playing keyboard on stage

Jess Nolan on keys with Jenny Lewis. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A concert crow at the front of the barricades

Jenny Lewis’ dedicated fans sang the words back to her at South Side Music Hall in Dallas. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing guitar on stage

Jenny Lewis is a modern classic. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lewis is known for her activism and involvement in various social causes. She has supported organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the ACLU and has used her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and environmental issues.

Beyond performing, Lewis has also contributed to film soundtracks and scores. Notably, she sang “Barking at the Moon” for Walt Disney’s Bolt soundtrack.

A musician on stage playing drums

Megan Coleman on drums with Jenny Lewis. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician singing and smiling on stage

Jenny Lewis’ latest album Joy’All dropped in June of last year. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Despite her decades-long career, Lewis continues to evolve as an artist, releasing new music and engaging with her audience through various creative endeavors.

During her captivating performance at South Side Music Hall made it feel like when she sang, she was singing for you. Her voice was smooth like butter and sweet like Texas tea.

A full crowd at a concert

Dallas, TX. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A musician playing keyboard on stage

Nicole Lawrence played with Jenny Lewis at South Side Music Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Lewis treated the audience to an encore, culminating in a final song where she played guitar alongside her band singing vocals in a bluegrass-style ensemble. Huge orb-shaped balloons descended on the crowd during the last few song, contributing to the uplifting atmosphere of the show.

The cheers and applause that followed Lewis’ last notes were a testament to the profound impact she had on everyone in attendance.

A memorable aspect of the night was the sense of camaraderie among the fans. From old friends reconnecting to new acquaintances bonding over their shared love for Lewis’ music, it was a reminder of the unifying power of music.

A musician playing guitar on stage

Music fans may not know that Jenny Lewis is also an actor, seen in Pleasantville, Roseanna, Growing Pains, and more. Photo: Jessica Waffles

A full band on stage

Jenny Lewis at South Side Music Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

