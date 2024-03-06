South Side Music Hall in Dallas, Texas, recently witnessed an evening of bliss as Jenny Lewis took to the stage, accompanied by the talented opener Hayden Pedigo from Amarillo.

Hayden Pedigo‘s delicate instrumental pieces filled the venue with a sense of tranquility. As he delicately began the first notes on his guitar, the audience fell into a hushed reverence. Pedigo, hailing from the vast expanse of the panhandle, captured hearts with his expressive performance, setting the perfect tone for the night ahead.

You may recognize Pedigo from his Tiny Desk Concert released last November, which has currently reached over 225,ooo views. The video includes his song “Carthage,” which has reached over a million listens on Spotify.

Pedigo’s 2023 album The Happiest Times I Ever Ignored showcases a refined mastery of his craft while maintaining his distinctive charm and wit, which earned him a review in Pitchfork.

You can also learn about Pedigo’s wild ride as a performance art video turned him into a city council candidate in Amarillo in Texas Monthly.

Jenny Lewis truly stole the show, igniting the crowd with her infectious energy and soulful voice. From the moment she stepped onto the stage with her all-female backing band, fans were spellbound, singing along to every word of her songs.

As she glided across the stage, her smooth vocals washing over the audience, it was evident that Lewis possessed a rare talent. Whether she was belting out powerful anthems or crooning heartfelt ballads, she had the crowd in the palm of her hand.

One of the standout moments of the night was when Lewis took to a platform on stage affixed with a fan, creating a wind-in-your-hair scene reminiscent of a movie. Bathed in cinematic lighting, she delivered intimate-feeling performances.

Lewis’ set list included songs from her latest album Joy’All, as well as favorites from her discography like “Just One of the Guys,” “You Are What You Love,” and “Acid Tongue.”

Lewis has collaborated with numerous artists across different genres, including Conor Oberst, Elvis Costello, and The Postal Service. In addition to her music career, Lewis has continued to act in films and television shows. She appeared in movies such as “Pleasantville” and “Bolt” and had recurring roles in TV series like “The Golden Girls” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Lewis is known for her activism and involvement in various social causes. She has supported organizations such as Planned Parenthood and the ACLU and has used her platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and environmental issues.

Beyond performing, Lewis has also contributed to film soundtracks and scores. Notably, she sang “Barking at the Moon” for Walt Disney’s Bolt soundtrack.

Despite her decades-long career, Lewis continues to evolve as an artist, releasing new music and engaging with her audience through various creative endeavors.

During her captivating performance at South Side Music Hall made it feel like when she sang, she was singing for you. Her voice was smooth like butter and sweet like Texas tea.

Lewis treated the audience to an encore, culminating in a final song where she played guitar alongside her band singing vocals in a bluegrass-style ensemble. Huge orb-shaped balloons descended on the crowd during the last few song, contributing to the uplifting atmosphere of the show.

The cheers and applause that followed Lewis’ last notes were a testament to the profound impact she had on everyone in attendance.

A memorable aspect of the night was the sense of camaraderie among the fans. From old friends reconnecting to new acquaintances bonding over their shared love for Lewis’ music, it was a reminder of the unifying power of music.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.