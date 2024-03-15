Inside PREACHER’s SXSW live dress rehearsal

Last Friday in the heart of Oak Cliff, an old church came alive with the soul-stirring melodies of PREACHER, the latest project from local musician Keite Young – formerly of Medicine Man Revival.

With his signature blend of gospel, soul, and rock ‘n’ roll, Young took the stage in breezy linen attire, joined by his wife, Suzy Batiz, adding to the evening’s love-filled ambiance. The live dress rehearsal was for the band’s SXSW debut this week.

Guests gathered and chatted in the lower level of the venue before the chapel was opened. Photo: Jessica Waffles

“The reason why everyone is here is because one day I had a meeting with a former collaborator,” Young explained at the beginning of the night, referring to his wife and parter Batiz. “We’d known each other a little bit, then she looked at me. And we knew something had happened. We didn’t know what yet. We’ll probably go our whole lives trying to figure it out. Everything changed and how we saw the God in each other. And see the God in ourselves. I am not the same person.”

The event wasn’t just about music; it was a gathering of kindred spirits. Guests were treated to tasty bites like lobster mac and caviar guac, alongside fancy cocktails served from a beautiful bar. Spring flowers adorned the space.

Young’s voice soared in the intimate space, carrying lyrics that spoke to the soul, while his bandmates provided the perfect backdrop of rhythm and melody.

Throughout the evening, Young shared heartfelt stories, inviting guests into his world of music and love.

“This is not a performance. This is a rehearsal. You all are special butterflies on the wall. We want to invite people into our home that will move with integrity. Here you will experience the rawness of rehearsal, where we may start and stop to get things sorted out,” he explained.

PREACHER’s music touched on themes of love, transformation, and the power of community.

“Some of these songs aren’t done, some people might think it unwise to share it with you. But it’s fun,” Young laughed.

Young’s words resonated with the audience, setting the tone for an evening of connection and authenticity. As he introduced one of the standout songs of the night, “GOTCHA,” he shared its meaning: “It’s about how everybody’s got their thing, but you don’t really have it – it has you.”

While performing “The Moment,” he sang to Batiz directly, charming the whole room.

The live music ended, and guests were invited into the control room to preview PREACHER’s upcoming album.

There was a sense of anticipation in the air. Young’s music had a way of bringing people together, reminding them of the beauty and power of the human spirit.

The 9-song album is co-produced with Keite Young plus Grammy Award-winning artists RC Williams and S1 (Symbolyc One).

As the night came to a close, it was clear that PREACHER’s live dress rehearsal wasn’t just a rehearsal; it was a celebration of life, love, and the universal language of music.

PREACHER will be performing at SXSW at the Rolling Stone Future of Music stage at Moody Theater tonight March 14 at 6:00 PM. Two additional performances will by at Speakeasy for Pourri’s Funk Factory presented by Rolling Stone March 15 at 1:00 AM and March 16 at 9:00 PM.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.