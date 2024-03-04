Inaugural TwoGether Land festival in Fair Park to showcase Dallas hip-hop talent

This coming Memorial Day weekend, Fair Park will host a two-day festival highlighting an array of local hip-hop and R&B talent alongside national superstars.

The inaugural TwoGether Land, an off shoot of last year’s ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, will kick off May 25 in Fair Park. The festival will feature headliners Lil Wayne, Summer Walker, Latto and Gucci Mane. The complete line-up is available on the festival’s website.

General admission for both days is $199, with platinum packages topping out at $1,591.95. The event will take place, rain or shine, entirely outdoors, per the event’s website. Tickets are on sale now.

Additionally, a slew of Dallas-tied artists will take the stage over two days, including Big Tuck, Erica Banks, Yella Beezy, Chalie Boy and Dorrough.

There will also be, in a unique twist, a stage devoted to podcasts, featuring Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Mazi’s World and the Smoothvega Podcast, which is the successful brainchild of Fort Worth multi-hyphenate talent Lorenzo Zenteno (aka Smoothvega).

“We’re thrilled about going to Dallas for the inaugural TwoGether Land festival,” said J. Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest, in a statement. “Continuing our motto of unity through music, the festival will be an unforgettable experience for our ever-growing community.”

TwoGether Land at Fair Park, Dallas. May 25-26. Tickets are $199-$1,591.95.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.