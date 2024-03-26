From Dallas to SXSW: The evolution of J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed

Amid the buzz and excitement of SXSW 2024, one Dallas artist stood out among the vibrant array of talents gracing the stages of the festival: J. Isaiah Evans, known as the founder and frontman of the roots rock & roll band The 40 Acre Mule.

Accompanied by his newer band, The Boss Tweed, Evans delivered a memorable performance at the legendary Continental Club – marking a significant milestone in his musical journey at the Atomic Music Group’s official SXSW showcase.

The genesis of J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed traces back to a serendipitous encounter with Austin artist Alejandro Escovedo, who invited Evans to open for him at The Kessler Theater in Dallas about eight months ago.

Despite the short-notice opportunity, Evans rose to the occasion – assembling a band within a mere two weeks. With the talented Matthew Vasquez on keys, Evans brought his vision to life, blending elements of garage rock, Americana, and soul into what he affectionately terms “Garageicana Rock-N-Roll.”

“It’s not like anything people have seen before. At least not in this format, in this kind of music. An organ-driven roots rock Americana trio,” Evans emphasized. “It’s a project I’ve wanted to do for a while. The 40 Acre Mule grew into a fun rock n roll monster. But these songs [with the Boss Tweed] are stories that need to be told in a different format.”

Embracing the challenge of a fresh musical landscape, he sought to create something unique yet deeply rooted in the rich tapestry of American music traditions.

At The Continental Club, where music history intertwines with the spirit of Austin, Evans found himself in a full-circle moment. As he took the stage downstairs, Escovedo performed simultaneously upstairs, underscoring the interconnectedness of the musical community.

The journey from last June to now has been nothing short of a wild ride for Evans and his bandmates. From humble beginnings to the grandeur of SXSW, the project continues to evolve and expand, defying conventional boundaries along the way.

Their debut single “Stand Up,” released on March 1, offers a tantalizing glimpse into their sonic universe – a realm where old favorites find new life, and fresh compositions emerge with vigor and vitality.

It was recorded at Memphis Magnetic Recording, produced by Scott McEwen – who’s produced artists like Elvis Costello and JD McPherson.

Looking ahead, J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed are poised for an upward trajectory. Their debut album in the final stages of production, and is set to be released by the end of summer or early fall this year.

For Evans, this venture represents not just a musical experiment but a heartfelt exploration of artistic expression. “It’s an opportunity to try new sounds on some old favorites as well as explore new music with artists that I’ve always wanted to work with,” he shared. I’m excited for people to get to know this new project.”

Catch J. Isaiah Evans & The Boss Tweed at these upcoming shows:

4/24: Double Wide w/ Nathan Wells and the FBR (tickets to be announced)

4/27: Thin Line Fest w/ Vandoliers, Taylor Hunnicutt and more

8/24: Hot Rod Rock & Rumble in Colorado

Keep an eye out for a new single dropping in a few weeks and other announcements on the band’s Instagram page and website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

