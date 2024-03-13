There is a presence of hometown pride when walking into homeTOWNESfest, an annual event honoring folk artist Townes Van Zandt.

Last weekend brought the beloved event back to Southside Preservation Hall in Fort Worth- featuring former TVZ manager and promoter John Lomax III speaking on Saturday, and a Sunday afternoon of local musicians’ renditions of hits and deep cuts of Van Zandt.

Organized by Bruce Payne, the event serves as a vibrant celebration of Townes’ life and music, drawing inspiration from his profound impact on the world of folk music.

“The only reason I started doing this is to spread the songs,” Payne emphasized. “People need to hear this stuff in the younger generation. Folks like Jacob Burr, Zach Pack and Jack Barksdale help spread that love of the music.”

The first event took place in 2014 at the Grotto, shortly after Payne had attended a similar event at the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe – a venue that played a significant role in Townes Van Zandt’s career.

“After I played the Old Quarter wake in 2012, I got home to Fort Worth. For a week I was still vibrating,” Payne recalled. “And I thought, ‘Why isn’t anybody doing this in Fort Worth?’”

Southside Preservation Hall is a stone’s throw away from where Townes Van Zandt was born (St. Joseph’s Hospital – now JPS), and on the other side just down the road is where Townes’ parents lived.

“We want to continue his legacy,” Payne said. “And it just felt like the perfect place to do this.”

With the blessings of Jeanene Van Zandt, Townes’ widow, and the support of KNON Radio, homeTOWNESfest has been a place where locals can sign up on an open mic sheet to pay their tribute – channeling Townes’ signature style of fingerpicking and soulful storytelling.

A highlight of homeTOWNESfest is the presence of younger talents like 15-year old Jack Barksdale, who’s been playing the event for nearly half his life.

“When I first saw Jack play, it kinda freaked me out that this 8-year-old was explaining Townes Van Zandt lyrics to me,” Payne laughed.

Beyond the music, homeTOWNESfest serves as a platform to honor Townes’ enduring legacy and contributions to Fort Worth’s cultural heritage.

“Five years ago on Townes’ 75th birthday, we got the city of Fort Worth to proclaim March 7 Townes Van Zandt Day,” Payne said proudly. “I ordered copies of the declaration for Townes’ family. His son JT said, ‘I think [Townes] would’ve been prouder of this than any other award. He loved Fort Worth.”

The solemn words and haunting melodies of Townes Van Zandt live on through the musicians who love him, spreading the sounds like gospel at the tribute event.

As the last note of a song trembled off the lips of local musician Steve Nichols into the listening room, there was a child no older that 10 years old in the front row listening – two generations down from the singer who passed the stories down like folk lore.

Lomax provided a printed copy of a 1977 promotional letter of Van Zandt he wrote as his manager titled simply, “Introduction.”

It feels like a rare piece of history that deepened the admiration for an artist under-appreciated in his time.

An excerpt from Lomax’s handout from Saturday reads: “[…] Townes Van Zandt knocked me flat. Try as I could, I could not extricate his melodies and stories from my skull. […] After ten yeas and seven albums on two obscure labels he remains a ‘cult figure,’ yet his music touches the hearts and the minds of those who hear him like the work of no other living artist. […] Like transcendental meditation, Townes’ music builds inner peace and fosters mental stimulation.”

Cameron Smith on stage at homeTOWNESfest at Southside Preservation Hall. Photo: Jessica Waffles

Seeing multiple generations in the same room brought together by folk music was a beautiful thing – exemplary of how artistic communities help shape the culture of understanding the world around us.

The wholesome energy experienced at homeTOWNESfest is the product of love for a prolific artist by his hometown, whose fans will not let him be forgotten.

