Denton KXT listeners’ opinions were heard at the KXT Public Music Meeting

Last week, Dan’s Silverleaf in Denton hosted the KXT Public Music Meeting, drawing local community members eager to influence KXT Radio 91.7 FM’s playlist.

Attendees listened to 60-second clips of new songs from both local and international artists, rating them from 1-10 using booklets provided.

Standout favorites included “Cathedrals” by local band Secrecies, Willie Nelson’s “The Border,” and “Low Sun” by Hermann Gutierrez.

However, some songs received mixed reviews, as guests shared their strong opinions over the microphones. Other songs included “Good Together” by Lake Street Dive, “Keep Going” by Buster, and “Superstar” by Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

Special guest Paul Slavens, a KXT radio DJ and musician, entertained the crowd with impromptu songs inspired by their suggestions, including a humorous song describing hell on Interstate-35.

Find out more about being a member of KXT and the local business and music/art discounts enjoyed by members on the KXT website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.