Kacey Musgraves announces pair of Dallas concerts in support of new album

East Texas native Kacey Musgraves is back, following up her raw, breakthrough 2021 album, star-crossed, with another introspective, vulnerable collection titled Deeper Well.

The sixth studio effort will drop March 15. The Grammy-winning Musgraves reteamed with her Golden Hour collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk to craft the album’s 14 tracks. And she’ll headline American Airlines Center in Dallas in November. Tickets go on sale March 8.

Musgraves first unveiled Well’s existence via a TV commercial airing during this year’s Grammys ceremony. (It was promptly swamped by the news of Taylor Swift’s forthcoming LP.) She’s already unveiled a pair of singles, the title track and “Too Good to Be True.”

“It’s ironic that the more woods-y side of me came out in New York City,” Musgraves said in a statement. “I wasn’t making this record alone in a cabin in the forest. We were in one of the most crowded cities on the planet, yet, we’d dive into the songs or climb out on the balcony of the studio — and there’d be all this space. No matter what I’m making, I’m always chasing open space.”

Musgraves will embark upon a world tour in support of Deeper Well, which kicks off in April in Ireland.

She’ll return to her neck of the woods a week before Thanksgiving, and performing a two-night stand at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, joined by opening acts Nickel Creek and Lord Huron. Musgraves last performed at the venue in 2022.

Tickets for the pair of Dallas shows will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. March 8.

Kacey Musgraves at American Airlines Center, Dallas. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 8.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at [email protected] or find him on X (@prestonjones). Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.