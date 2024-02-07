Joy Division vs. CeeLo Green: vote for your faves in KXT’s anti-love song bracket

KXT’s inaugural Anti-Love Song Bracket heads into its third week, and we’ve got just four songs left to choose from — you love them, you love them not.

The final four captures a whole spectrum of feeling that no one would confuse as lovestruck. There’s the ferocious kiss-off from Alanis Morissette (“You Oughta Know”) which boils with as much rage now as it did upon its release nearly 30 years ago. Alanis is up against a far more chipper, but no less seething tune in Taylor Swift’s slick, brittle “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Elsewhere in the bracket it’s the old school versus the new — the simmering, angular heartache of Joy Division’s enduring post-punk anthem “Love Will Tear Us Apart” competing with CeeLo Green’s profane retro-soul and pop confection “Forget You (F**k You),” a venomous valentine if ever there was one.

So, once more, we’re asking our dear, disenchanted readers to help us refine this four-way face-off, and send us into — ugh — the week of Valentine’s Day, with just two songs left.

You can see the updated bracket below. We’ll post the top two songs on the morning of Feb. 13, and voting for the top anti-love song will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 14. The winner of the bracket will be revealed live on-air on the evening of Valentine’s Day. Cast your votes now!

Scroll below the song bracket to vote for this round’s winners.