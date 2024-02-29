Fort Worth-raised T Bone Burnett prepares first solo album in 16 years

The Fort Worth-raised producer and songwriter T Bone Burnett has announced his first solo album in 16 years.

The Other Side, the Grammy and Oscar winner’s 15th solo studio effort, will arrive April 19, the follow-up to 2008’s Tooth of Crime. (Burnett hasn’t been idle in the interim: He, along with Keefus Cancia and Jay Bellerose, most recently released the 2022 album The Invisible Light: Spells.)

The 12 tracks on Side feature the 76-year-old Burnett collaborating with the likes of Lucius (who contribute harmony vocals to “Waiting for You,” the LP’s lead single), Rosanne Cash and Weyes Blood.

“I view the purpose of art as creating conscience, so I was constantly appealing to people’s consciences,” Burnett said in a statement. “I realized when a songwriter uses the word ‘you,’ he is, of course, in the world of conscience, but he’s also in the world of people’s dreams. And when you enter into people’s dreams, you have to be very careful with them.”

Burnett has scheduled a trio of shows in Nashville to mark the album’s release, but no plans currently exist for Burnett to tour beyond that.

