Dallas-raised St. Vincent announces new studio album, “All Born Screaming”

Dallas-raised singer-songwriter Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St. Vincent, has announced a new studio album, her first in three years.

All Born Screaming, St. Vincent’s seventh studio effort, follows 2021’s Daddy’s Home, and was wholly produced by Clark for the first time in her career. (Cian Riordan is credited with mixing.) Screaming drops April 26.

The 12-track record features what press materials describe as “a highly curated dream line-up of friends,” including Josh Freese, Dave Grohl, Stella Mogzawa and Cate Le Bon, who appears on the album’s title track (which is also the record’s final song).

Along with the album’s announcement, Clark unveiled the lead single, “Broken Man,” via a video directed by Alex Da Corte.

Why produce the album herself? “There are some places, emotionally, that you can only get to by taking the long walk into the woods alone — to find out what your heart is really saying,” Clark said in a statement. “It sounds real because it is real.”

In a recent Mojo magazine piece, the 41-year-old Clark expanded a bit on what her headspace was, heading into this record.

“I like to think of [the record] as post-plague pop,” she told the magazine earlier this month. “It’s a lot about heaven and hell — the metaphorical kinds. Which is appropriate, because sitting alone in a studio for that many hours I would say is a version of hell.”

Apart from a handful of previously announced festival dates, St. Vincent has no local performances scheduled as of now (although that will likely change as the year goes on).

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT.