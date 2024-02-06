Dive into a mesmerizing oceanic realm with Fort Worth artist Lorena Leigh‘s latest music video, “Whales,” released last Friday, Feb 2.

The visual masterpiece not only immerses viewers in the rhythmic ebb and flow of the sea but also invites them to ride the crests of an upbeat dance track while contemplating the depths of existence. This siren’s call is a harmonious fusion of invigoration and tranquility.

Lorena Leigh’s musical journey started early: she wrote a song when she was 3 years old, “I’m Thirsty And Want Something To Drink”.

The Chicks and Trisha Yearwood were early influences. Leigh’s musical palette expanded when, armed with a ukulele, she moved to New York in her 20s, fusing her life experiences into a genre she named “Cowgirl Mermaid Music.” This style features storytelling lyrics, catchy hooks, and electric-pop-ukulele melodies.

The lyrics for “Whales” were inspired by a poignant story: a surfer and lifeguard who showed bravery during Hurricane Sandy in Rockaway Beach, Queens, only to die while surfing months later. Through her music, she sought to honor the surfer’s legacy while delving into the universal human experience of confronting mortality and embracing change.

The music video for “Whales” reflects this theme of acceptance and transformation. Leigh dances against a backdrop of underwater images and surging waves. Her ethereal voice intertwines with the rhythmic beats.

Despite being far from the ocean in her current home of Fort Worth, Leigh orchestrated the video’s production with resourcefulness and creativity. Mesmerizing underwater imagery provided by Kelsey Williamson and a dedicated team of local filmmakers brought her vision to life.

Follow Lorena Leigh on Instagram to continue watching her story unfold.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.