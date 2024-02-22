All aboard with Erykah Badu, ahead of the Dallas icon’s Saturday birthday bash

It’s almost that time again — Erykah Badu is about to mark another trip around the sun.

The Dallas legend will turn 53 on February 26, and in the months since she last descended upon Deep Ellum for her annual celebration with family, friends and fans, Badu has been extraordinarily busy.

There’s her provocative Super Bowl tweet about “soft dudes,” her verbally poking at Nicki Minaj, as Minaj was locked in a back-and-forth with Badu’s fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion, as well as plentiful media coverage, including an expansive piece in New York magazine.

But the biggest Badu news, apart from the fact that she’s set to take the stage on Saturday at the Factory in Deep Ellum to perform as part of her annual birthday bash, is her highly visible, just-launched partnership with Dallas Area Rapid Transit (or DART).

On February 20, just outside Badu’s alma mater, the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, DART unveiled the “Badu Bus,” which, according to press materials, is “specially wrapped and decorated featuring images of Badu and artwork designed to celebrate this collaboration.” The images and designs will appear on three buses and two trains.

“My whole city can see this,” Badu said, as reported by WFAA. “I wish my grandmas were here to see this. They also rode the bus. I’m five generations Dallas. I belong here.”

As part of her birthday festivities on Saturday, four DART riders and their guests will be given access to a VIP section, some exclusive swag and a DART monthly pass. No word on whether the pass will require its users to sit only in the “Window Seat.”

Erykah Badu’s “Another Badu Birthday Bash” at the Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas. 8 p.m. Feb. 24. Tickets are $65-$250.

