Despite the blistering cold that turned into snowfall by the next morning, The Lone Bellow celebrated their 10th Anniversary tour at Granada Theater in Dallas to a packed house on Sunday night.

The Lone Bellow originated in New York City. The band members are Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist. They are known for their blend of folk, country, and Americana music, characterized by powerful vocal harmonies and emotionally charged lyrics.

The night kicked off with the soul-stirring tunes of Liz Longley, who is making waves in her newly independent career.

Her heartfelt songs, drawn from personal experiences, created an intimate atmosphere at Granada Theater. Longley’s powerful voice filled every corner of the room, connecting with the Texas crowd.

As the cheers for Liz Longley echoed, the anticipation reached a crescendo when The Lone Bellow trio took the stage. Opening with their hit “You Never Need Nobody,” the band instantly had the crowd in the palm of their hand.

The Lone Bellow’s 10th-anniversary tour is not just a celebration of time passed but a testament to a decade of musical excellence. With a repertoire that spans genres and emotions, the band delivered a performance that showcased their growth and unwavering commitment to crafting meaningful, soul-stirring music.

From the heartfelt ballads to the foot-stomping anthems, The Lone Bellow proved once again why they are a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

The Lone Bellow gained recognition for their self-titled debut album, released in 2013, which received positive reviews for its heartfelt songwriting and dynamic performances.

Over the years, The Lone Bellow has continued to release albums, including Then Came the Morning (2015), Half Moon Light (2020) and Love Songs for Losers (2022).

Their re-release of Love Songs for Losers came in a Deluxe Edition in July 2023, with four more songs than the original release.

Their 10th Anniversary tour continues through March, including stops in Colorado, Utah, California, Washington and Oregon.

The Lone Bellow will also be performing at the Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya event in Mexico in mid-February, which will also see performances by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, as well as music legend Mavis Staples.

Find tour and ticket details on The Lone Bellow website.

Jessica Waffles is a freelance photographer/videographer and regular contributor to KXT.

